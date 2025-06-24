Gwen recognized by PB as Pam holds thanksgiving party

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With less than a week before the official turnover of leadership at the Cebu Provincial government, two contrasting events unfolded on Monday, June 24, reflecting the shift in power between outgoing Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and incoming Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Garcia, who has led the province through multiple terms, was formally recognized by the 16th Provincial Board during its final regular session on Monday held at the Capitol here.

The board members, including outgoing Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, personally handed her a plaque of appreciation for what they described as her “sterling and inspiring leadership” that elevated Cebu to “unprecedented heights” and cemented its place as the country’s top-performing province.

Across the city at a hotel in the North Reclamation Area, Baricuatro’s camp held a thanksgiving celebration.

The philanthropist-turned-first-time public servant defeated Garcia in the May 12 gubernatorial race, a major political upset that caught many by surprise.

The thanksgiving event was also an emotional tribute and birth anniversary to the late Dr. Rowena Burden, a known critic of Garcia’s pandemic response and one of Baricuatro’s closest friends.

Baricuatro and her supporters remembered Burden for her courage in speaking out, especially during the height of the COVID-19 crisis when tensions flared between local government and medical frontliners.

Those in attendance during Baricuatro’s thanksgiving party included campaigners, supporters and allies. Davao City Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte was also present.

Baricuatro will officially assume the governorship this June 30.

