VIDEO: Motorkad driver in Lapu-Lapu beaten up

Cebu City, Philippines–A video of a driver of a motorkad in Lapu-Lapu City being beaten up by a still unidentified man is making rounds on social media.

The video was shared by Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan in his Facebook page.

Here’s a clip of the video:

It is still unclear what the reason is for this mauling incident.

Mayor Junard Chan shared posted the video on Monday night, June 23, 2025. It was sent to him by an OFW (Overseas Filipino Worker) who is now in Iraq. She is said to be the partner of the driver who was beaten up.

Chan posted the video to seek the public’s help for information that would lead to the identity of the man who beat up the motorkad driver.

“Kinsa ang makahatag og impormasyon niining usa ka lalake nga nangdagmal intawon sa laing lalake nga nagtinarong og panginabuhian. Palihug sa pagchat sa atong messenger,” Chan said in his social media post.

(Whoever can give information about this man who beat another man who is just making a living, please chat through our messenger.)

He added that the OFW, who is from their city, sought his help since she felt hopeless that she couldn’t do anything to help her partner, who is from Manila and doesn’t have relatives in Cebu.

This is not the first time Mayor Chan used his social media to ask help in finding erring individuals.

A week ago, Chan also asked the public’s help to find a cyclist who did dangerous stunts in Lapu-Lapu City.

