Iranian missile strike kills 95-year-old holocaust survivor

JERUSALEM – Yvette Shmilovitz, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, was confirmed Monday as the fourth fatality when an Iranian missile struck the Israeli city of Petah Tikva on June 16.

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg mourned the loss, saying, “We bow our heads and mourn the murder of four of the city’s residents… dear, beloved people, whose only sin was wanting to live a peaceful and safe life.”

He pledged municipal support to Shmilovitz’s family, adding, “We send a big hug to the family to strengthen them at this difficult time.”

Shmilovitz is survived by three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.

The Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority honored her memory, stating, “In their death, they command us to walk the paths of hope and resurrection… as women who illuminated their surroundings.” The Authority said its staff remains available to assist Shmilovitz’s and fellow victim Bella’s relatives.

The June 16 strike also killed Yaakov and Desi Belo, and Daisy Yitzhaki.

Shmilovitz will be laid to rest in Petah Tikva on Tuesday.

Iran’s missile attacks have killed 24 people and injured over than 1,300. The Israel Tax Authority has received more than 25,000 damage claims related to buildings.

Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear sites on June 13, citing intelligence that Tehran had reached “a point of no return” in its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

According to Israeli defense officials, Iran has developed the capacity to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs, with sufficient fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

Israeli intelligence also exposed a covert program to complete all components of a nuclear device. The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in what officials describe as a broader Iranian strategy combining nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare aimed at Israel’s destruction.