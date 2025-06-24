Bohol workers displaced by whale shark watching ban get cash aid

TAGBILARAN CITY — Over 500 workers displaced by the suspension of whale shark watching operations in Bohol received a total of P5.3 million in financial assistance from the provincial government.

Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado led the distribution of the cash aid to 532 affected individuals from the towns of Alburquerque, Dauis and Lila in a turnover ceremony held at the Capitol on June 16.

Each beneficiary received P10,000.

The aid was facilitated by the Provincial Social Work and Development Office as part of the government’s response to the economic fallout following the suspension of whale shark interactions earlier this year.

The assistance also complements previous support extended through the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program in April.

Environmental laws

While expressing empathy for those affected, Aumentado emphasized that the province must remain compliant with environmental laws.

“We understand your hardship following the halt in whale shark feeding. But we cannot ignore our responsibility to uphold the law and protect the environment,” the governor said in Cebuano.

He clarified that whale shark interaction can resume in the future but only if operators fully comply with standards set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

In support of long-term marine protection, the provincial government has taken concrete steps.

These include forming a dedicated Task Force on Wildlife Conservation and partnering with Balyena.Org to strengthen marine mammal protection efforts in the Bohol Sea.

Whale shark watching ban

Earlier this year, Aumentado issued Executive Order No. 10, series of 2025, ordering the indefinite suspension of whale shark tourism in Alburquerque, Dauis and Lila.

The order followed an investigation by an inter-agency team which found illegal feeding practices — specifically the use of krill to lure the whale sharks — and non-compliance with necessary permits.

These practices were found to be in violation of Provincial Ordinance No. 2020-008 and Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1, series of 2020, issued by the Department of Tourism, DENR, Department of Agriculture, and Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The task force reported a noticeable foul smell caused by krill in the water and cited the absence of permits from key agencies such as the DENR and Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Environmental advocates have long criticized the feeding and close interaction with whale sharks, calling it harmful to marine ecosystems and “fake tourism.”

