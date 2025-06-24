Unified 911 to also respond to mental health concerns – DILG

MANILA – The upcoming Unified 911 Emergency System will not only handle crime reports, and emergencies but will also address mental health concerns.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced this development in a significant move to broaden the scope of emergency response.

In a statement on Tuesday, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said a desk in the 911 command center will be designated for mental health intervention and trained professionals from the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) will be deployed to provide psychosocial support.

“Mayroon kaming counselors na kung may nararamdaman ang ating kabataan, o alam n’yong may nararamdaman kayo, pwedeng tawagan at mayroong pwedeng rumesponde (In case our youth are feeling distress, or you know you are feeling distress, you can call and we have counselors who will respond),” he said.

“Out of 50,000 calls a day ang capacity, we anticipate maybe two percent tungkol sa mental health ang tatawag dyan (about 2 percent of that will be about mental health),” he added.

The nationwide rollout of the unified 911 system is targeted by August or September this year.

Remulla said the government will invest in communication equipment, police vehicles, and fire trucks to boost the response time of first responders.

Powered by cutting-edge technology, the system will utilize existing local emergency hubs as dispatch center to ensure efficiency.

To address the long-standing issue of prank and nuisance calls, Remulla said the system has been designed with advanced deterrent features that will drastically limit such disruptions.

He said the 911 Emergency Hotline will now be a permanent core program of the DILG, fully integrated into its operational framework and anchored on the direct involvement of frontline response units such as the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The program’s continuity will not be subjected to changes in the administration or leadership, he said.

“Kasi continuing investment yan so hindi mo puwedeng sabihin na one year lang yan, sa susunod na taon papalitan na naman (It’s a continuing investment, so you can’t say it is only for a year). It’s a 10-year investment plan,” he said. (PNA)

