Iran-Israel war: Live updates

June 24

US President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel had agreed to a staggered ceasefire beginning Tuesday that would bring about an ‘official end’ to the conflict.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump wrote Monday evening on his Truth Social platform.

There was no immediate comment from Israel or Iran confirming the agreement.

As outlined by Trump, the ceasefire would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations. Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.

Oil prices surged in early trade Monday on concerns of disruption to energy markets after US air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Asian stocks were lower as traders digested the weekend’s events, with Iran threatening US bases in the Middle East as fears grow of an escalating conflict in the volatile region.

Iran is the world’s ninth-biggest oil-producing country, with output of about 3.3 million barrels per day.

It exports just under half of that amount and keeps the rest for domestic consumption.

And if Tehran decides to retaliate, observers say one of its options would be to seek to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz — which carries one-fifth of global oil output.

June 23

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday made an urgent appeal for peace in the Middle East, warning of the risk of uncontrollable escalation following recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran’s retaliatory missile attacks on Israeli cities.

Speaking from the window of the Apostolic Palace after the Angelus prayer, the pontiff said: “We must stop the tragedy of war before it becomes an irreparable abyss,” according to a Vatican statement.

He described the situation as “alarming” and “dramatic,” cautioning that the suffering of civilians, particularly in Gaza and other conflict zones, risks being forgotten amid the escalation.

“Today more than ever, humanity cries out and pleads for peace,” he said, adding that this cry must be answered with “responsibility and reason,” rather than being “drowned out by the roar of weapons and rhetoric inciting conflict.”

The Pope warned that continued violence could lead to a point of no return.

June 22

The United States has carried out strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, with President Donald Trump saying Saturday it was a “very successful attack” and that all American planes were safely on the way home.

Trump had spent weeks pursuing a diplomatic path to replace the nuclear deal with Tehran that he tore up in 2018.

But he has since backed Israel’s military campaign against Iran’s nuclear facilities and top military brass, which it launched a little over a week ago.

AFP examines what we know about the US strikes on Iran.

June 18

President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded “unconditional surrender” from Tehran and warned the United States could easily assassinate its supreme leader as Iran and US ally Israel traded devastating fire for a fifth day.

The comments fueled questions over whether Washington will join Israel’s attacks after insisting it had no hand in the campaign.

Israeli warplanes targeted drone and missile sites with at least two waves of strikes in western Iran on Tuesday, the military said.

It also said it had killed senior Iranian commander Ali Shadmani in an overnight strike on a “command centre in the heart of Tehran”, just four days after his predecessor, Gholam Ali Rashid, was killed in Israel’s initial surprise attack.

The new attacks drew retaliatory fire from the Islamic republic, with explosions heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and air raid sirens sounding around Dimona, a southern town home to a nuclear power plant. There were no immediate reports of hits.

June 16

TEHRAN, Iran — Israel unleashed a punishing wave of strikes across the breadth of Iran on Sunday and Tehran hit back with fresh missile barrages, as both sides threatened more devastation in a conflict that appeared to be intensifying.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war fought through proxies and covert operations, the latest conflict marks the first time the arch-enemies have traded fire with such intensity, triggering fears of a lengthy conflict that could engulf the entire Middle East.

Israeli authorities told citizens to head to shelters in advance of incoming missiles Sunday, while Iran said it would begin opening mosques, metro stations and schools to serve as makeshift refuges as Israel kept up its withering strikes.

Israel says its attacks have hit military and nuclear facilities, and killed top officers and atomic scientists, but a senior US official said Sunday that President Donald Trump had told Israel to back down from a plan to kill supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

June 15

Iran launched a new wave of missiles at Israel on Saturday, wounding several people in residential buildings, while Israel said it was striking Tehran.

The fresh attacks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to hit “every target of the ayatollah regime”, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned further strikes would draw “a more severe and powerful response”.

As calls for de-escalation grew, a new round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Sunday was cancelled, with Iran saying it could not negotiate while under attack from Israel.

Israel’s operation, which began early Friday, has targeted Iran’s air defenses and hit key nuclear and military sites, killing dozens of people including top army commanders and atomic scientists, according to Tehran.

June 14

Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in a counter-strike Friday, after an unprecedented onslaught hammered the Islamic republic’s top military brass and targeted its nuclear facilities and bases.

Iran said it had activated its air-defense system Friday night and explosions could be heard Friday night across Tehran, AFP reporters said. Air raids sirens and explosions rang out across Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the airwaves to warn he expected “several waves of Iranian attacks” in response. Smoke could later be seen billowing above the skyscrapers in downtown Tel Aviv, an AFP journalist reported, as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had attacked dozens of targets in Israel. Israel’s firefighting service said Friday its teams were responding to several “major” incidents resulting from Iranian missile attacks.

June 13

Israel pounded Iran in a series of air raids on Friday, striking 100 targets including Tehran’s nuclear and military sites, and killing the armed forces’ chief of staff, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and top nuclear scientists.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel it faced a “bitter and painful” fate over the attacks.

The Israeli military said later that Iran launched 100 drones towards Israel in response and that its air defences were intercepting them outside Israeli territory.

US President Donald Trump told Fox News he had advance notice of the Israeli strikes which Israel’s military said involved 200 fighter jets. Trump also stressed that Tehran “cannot have a nuclear bomb.”

