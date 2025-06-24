Medical wastes found dumped in Brgy. Libjo in Tabogon, northern Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local government of Tabogon in northern Cebu is investigating the unauthorized disposal of medical wastes in a vacant lot in Brgy. Libjo.

In a social media post on Tuesday afternoon, the local government said that the wastes included syringes, medical or dialysis tubing, and blood collection tubes among others.

Residents in the area found the medical wastes that were mostly placed in garbage bags and were dumped in a vacant lot that was located along the road in Brgy. Libjo. There were also those that were discarded on a grassy portion of the vacant lot.

Based on the investigation conducted by Brgy Libjo and the Tabogon Sanitary Health Office, the medical wastes were traced to have come from a medical laboratory that was operating in the neighboring Bogo City.

“Gikalkal ang mga medical waste ug nakita nga adunay mga ngalan niini. Nakumpirma sa Barangay ug LGU Tabogon nga gikan gyud kini nga mga medical waste sa usa ka pribadong medical laboratory,” the local government said in its advisory.

(They looked into the medical wastes and found names on it. It was confirmed by Barangay and LGU Tabogon that the medical wastes came from a privately owned medical labratory.)

The municipal government and Libjo barangay officials have expressed its determination to file a formal complaint against the operators of the medical facility.

“Dapat responsable ug maalamon sila sa proper disposal of waste, labi na gyud ang mga medical waste, kay kini adunay negatibong epekto sa panlawas sa komunidad,” it said.

(They should be responsible and knowledgeable about the proper disposal of wastes, especially since these are medical wastes that may have negative effect on people’s health.)

