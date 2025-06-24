Cebu City: Man accused of molesting neighbor to face charges

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 21-year-old man is facing charges of acts of lasciviousness and trespassing after he allegedly broke into his neighbor’s home and molested her while she was asleep.

According to the Talamban Police Station, the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly entered the house without permission and made his way into the bedroom of a 31-year-old woman, one of the residents.

The victim had been sleeping and woke up to find the suspect molesting her.

She screamed, causing her assailant to flee. He was eventually arrested and detained since she recognized him as her neighbor.

Authorities also said the suspect may have been under the influence of illegal drugs at the time of the incident.

He is currently detained at the Talamban Police Station and will be formally charged with acts of lasciviousness and trespassing, police confirmed.

ALSO READ:

Drunk girl raped by man, 16-year-old cohort in Cebu City

Blind masseur nabbed in Cebu City halfway house for rape

Cebu City: Man, 40, accused of raping partner’s minor daughter, nabbed

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP