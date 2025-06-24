From Bags to Shoes: Danao City’s School Support Program Marches On Since 2019

In a continued effort to support public school learners, the local government unit of Danao City has distributed white shirts and outdoor school shoes to thousands of elementary students as part of its BAG (Bata Amo’ng Gipangga) program.

While many LGUs implement similar programs, Danao’s BAG program has stood out for its consistency and hands-on approach.

The initiative, which began in 2019 with reflectorized school bags and raincoats, is known for providing practical school essentials that have proven durable and helpful through the years.

This year, the program shifted focus to clothing support—handing out simple yet meaningful items like white shirts and shoes that help students feel more school-ready and comfortable.

The items were personally delivered by Mayor Mix Durano, Vice Mayor Nito Durano, and Hon. Elect Ivy Durano during school visits across different barangays.

For many families, the support has made a real impact.

“Grade 4 nakadawat akong anak. Karon Grade 11 ug naa pa gihapon ang bag nga inyu gihatag,” said Bing Durano, a parent from Danao City.

“Giampingan gyud ni namu aron masunod pa sa iyang manghud. Ug tuod, nagamit gyud sa iyang igsuon. Karun daku kaayu tabang ang bag. Nakadawat pa gyud akong anak nga Grade 2 aning t-shirt ug shoes.”

According to parents and teachers, small initiatives like this one ease school expenses and serve as a reminder that their local government sees and supports them.

Distribution is still ongoing, with more barangays expected to receive their batches in the coming weeks.