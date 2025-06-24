SWU PHINMA’s Doctor of Dental Medicine program: Cebu’s biggest producer of newly-licensed dentists

Cebu City, Philippines — With a reputation built on excellence, Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA proudly stands as Cebu’s biggest producer of newly licensed dentists, shaping the future of dental care through rigorous training, early clinical exposure, and a commitment to purpose-driven education.

As the leading dental school in Cebu in terms of producing newly licensed dentists, SWU PHINMA continues to invest in state-of-the-art dental laboratories, a diverse and experienced faculty—including educators sent abroad to pursue advanced training—and immersive learning experiences that empower students to #StopAtNothing in becoming the best in their field.

At the heart of SWU PHINMA’s Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) program is a philosophy grounded in real-world readiness. Students are introduced early to industry-standard tools, clinical settings, and actual patient care scenarios, allowing them to apply what they learn from the classroom into practice—developing confidence, skill, and deep professional responsibility even before graduation.

SWU PHINMA’s Doctor of Dental Medicine

“Our program is deliberately demanding because we understand the weight of what our students are preparing for,” says Dr. Rodivick Docor, Dean of the College of Dentistry. “They’re not just handling tools and textbooks—they’re preparing to handle lives. And that’s a responsibility we take very seriously.”

Backed by a legacy of board success and licensure exam excellence, SWU PHINMA’s DMD graduates enter the profession not just equipped with technical know-how but with a mindset focused on compassionate care, ethical practice, and lifelong learning.

This commitment to quality is reflected in the university’s impressive 96.77% passing rate in the May 2025 Dentists Licensure Examination—a testament to the strength of its academic foundation and the unwavering determination of its students. SWU PHINMA was also recognized as the Number 1 Top Performing School nationwide in the May 2023 Dentists Licensure Examination, further cementing its position as a premier institution for dental education in the country.

Enrollment for the Doctor of Dental Medicine program is ongoing! Visit our Enrollment Hub at SWU Villa, Main Campus, open Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, or enroll online: https://bit.ly/SWUEnrollmentFormSY2526.

For inquiries, email us at [email protected] or follow our official Facebook page: Southwestern University PHINMA.