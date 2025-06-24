Gaza rescuers claim Israeli forces killed 21 people waiting for aid
GAZA CITY — Gaza’s civil defense agency said Israeli forces killed 21 people waiting for aid near a distribution site in the center of the Palestinian territory on Tuesday, the latest deadly incident targeting aid seekers.
Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP that 21 people were killed and around 150 wounded “as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of gatherings of citizens waiting for aid… in the central Gaza Strip with bullets and tank shells” in the early hours of Tuesday.
AFP has contact the Israeli military for comment.
