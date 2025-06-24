PH gov’t mulls chartered flight to bring home OFWs in Middle East

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is looking at the possibility of availing a chartered flight to bring home Filipinos in the Middle East amid ongoing tension in the region.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Felicita Bay disclosed the matter in a press conference on Tuesday when she was asked about the status of Filipino workers who have requested repatriation due to the conflict.

“Should the number escalate — those who have really registered and want to go home — at this point we are currently also considering or studying availing of a chartered flight. But again, we have to consider the restrictions in the airspace” said Bay.

Apart from restrictions in airspace, Bay said host country permits and other measures to ensure the safety of Filipinos are needed to be considered before pushing through with this plan.

“But you are assured by the [Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)] and the [Overseas Workers Welfare Administration] and of course in coordination also with the DFA that we are checking or we are studying or considering having a chartered flight given the situation,” said Bay.

Filipinos in Israel

Data from the DMW showed that a total of 311 Filipinos in Israel alone have requested to be repatriated at present. Of this number, 50 have already been scheduled to be brought back home tentatively on June 26 or 27.

“In our records, some people are having second thoughts because I’m just reading what our Migrant Workers Office had reported, 150 are having second thoughts because the strikes are getting weaker and they are afraid of traveling by land,” she explained.

In light of the rising tension in the Middle East, the Philippine government raised the alert level in both Israel and Iran to Alert Level 3.

Under this alert level, all overseas Filipinos in Israel and Iran are enjoined to return to the Philippines.

Travel by Filipinos to both these countries is highly discouraged, due to the ongoing crisis and the actual closure of their air space and seaports.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP