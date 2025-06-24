Jose P. Rallos: 70-year-old lolo proves it’s never too late to learn

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jose P. Rallos starts his mornings like any typical Grade 7 student —wearing his uniform, carrying his notebooks, and preparing to learn. The only difference is ….he is already 70 years old.

“Tatay Jose” as he is fondly called, is currently enrolled at the Mahaplag National High School.

He lives in Barangay Union, Mahaplag, Leyte and chose to return to school simply because he wanted to finish at least high school. His decision surprised his teacher, John Renz Montiman, who didn’t expect to see someone his age inside the classroom.

“At first, I was honestly shocked. I thought, ‘Totoo ba ito?’ But when I saw him — wearing his uniform, holding his notebooks — all I felt was admiration. I couldn’t help but smile,” Montiman shared.

Since joining the class, Tatay Jose has influenced the mood and behavior of everyone around him. His quiet determination encouraged his classmates to become more respectful and focused. Even his teacher saw changes in how he viewed his role.

“Lolo changed the whole dynamic of the classroom. He brought a different kind of energy – calm, respectful, but full of determination,” Montiman said.

Tatay Jose P. Rallos shows that age is never a reason to stop learning. He attends class regularly and participates like any other student, proving that dreams don’t come with a deadline.

Montiman shared how much he learned from having Tatay Jose in his class.

“Ang dami kong natutunan kay Lolo. He reminded me that it’s never too late to dream. That learning doesn’t stop just because you’ve grown old. In fact, it becomes even more meaningful.”

When asked why Tatay Jose returned to school, Montiman simply said, “Self interest po ma’am kaya gusto niyang mag aral. Gusto niyang maka pagtapos ng high school.”

Tatay Jose’s story continues to inspire a lot of netizens as well as those in his community.

Because for Jose P. Rallos, education isn’t about age. It should never stop with the appearance of wrinkles, aching bones, and receding hairlines. It’s about purpose, progress, and the will to keep moving forward and learning for more.