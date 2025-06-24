Bohol Capitol convenes PPCC members amid fears of local price hikes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Worried of how the armed conflict in the Middle East would affect the local prices of goods, commodities and services, the Bohol Provincial Government convened members of the Provincial Price Coordinating Council (PPCC) on Tuesday, June 24, to discuss the matter and identify contingencies.

Led by Provincial Administrator Asteria Caberte, PPCC members agreed on the need to strengthen local price monitoring systems and assess the existing supply of basic goods and commodities.

“Mga Sano ug Sana, akong ipahibalo kaninyo nga nagpatawag kita og emergency meeting karong adlawa sa tanang membro sa atong Provincial Price Coordinating Council (PPCC), aron paspas nato nga mapangandaman ang posibleng pagsaka sa pletehan ug ubang mga serbisyo nga maapektuhan sa pagtaas sa presyo sa gasolina, tungod sa kagubot tali sa Iran ug Israel,” Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said in an advisory.

(Sano and Sana, I would like to inform you that I called for an emergency meeting today with members of the Provincial Price Coordinating Council (PPCC), to hasten preparations for the possible increase in fare and other services that may result from the increase in gasoline prices, caused by the dispute involving Iran and Israel.)

“Uban sa atong mga kaubang trabahador sa Kapitolyo, nangita kita og paagi pagpagaan sa bunga niining mga kagubot sa gawas sa nasod, diha sa atong lalawigan,” Aumentado added.

(Together with my co-workers at the Capitol, we are trying to find ways to reduce the burden that the conflict outside of our country may cause on our province.)

Big-time oil price hike

Recently, oil companies announced a big-time price hike due to global jitters over a supply disruption resulting from a possible escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict.

The national government has already announced its plan to release fuel subsidies to the affected sectors that will include the drivers, farmers and fisherfolks.

In Bohol, the Provincial Government is calling for vigilance and the timely reporting of any price movements at the local level.

The PPCC said they will issue show cause orders to establishments “found imposing unjustified price increases.”

Moreover, the council promises to continue to collaborate with concerned government agencies to ensure coordinated responses to any market changes.

