Motorcad driver surrenders to Mayor Chan after beating incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 51-year-old motorcad driver, who was the suspect in beating another motorcad driver, voluntarily surrendered to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Tuesday morning, June 24, 2025.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, June 22, 2025, at around 2:00 p.m., in Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City, and was captured by the barangay’s CCTV camera.

The suspect was identified as Lemuel Suan, a resident of the said place, while the victim was identified as Marlon Kevin Bron.

In the CCTV footage, the suspect can be seen beating the victim while the victim did not retaliate.

The CCTV footage was posted by the victim’s live-in partner on Facebook, where she pleaded for help from Mayor Chan.

Chan eventually posted on his social media account, urging the suspect to surrender to the authorities.

According to the suspect, their conflict started when the victim disobeyed their policy on ferrying passengers.

“Kana siya sa sinugdanan pa lang, amo nana siyang sige’g badlong sa parkingan unya iya lang mi kataw-an,” Suan said.

(From the beginning, we kept on reprimanding him at the parking area, but he would just laugh at us.)

“Naa man mi patakaran diha sa linya nga kung mingaw gani ang panahon, sama anang unom ka pasahero, amo nang iduha-duha sa tulo ka motor. Unya siya mosupak man gyud siya,” he added.

(We have a rule at our line that when it’s a slow day and there are only six passengers, we split them among three motorcycles. But he always defies that.)

On that day, seven passengers arrived at their terminal. However, Suan was only able to ferry two passengers, while the victim ferried five.

“(Ako siyang giingnan) hangol kaayo ka ug pasahero ha. Ayaw pag-ingon ana magtinabangay ta, dili ta maghinangolay,” he said.

(I told him) you’re too greedy for passengers. Don’t be like that, we should help one another, not be selfish.)

Suan was one of the heads of their motorcad terminal in Canjulao.

During his appearance with Mayor Chan, the suspect apologized to the victim.

However, the victim expressed his intention to pursue the filing of charges against the suspect.

The victim said he did not fight back because he was afraid that the suspect might have been carrying a bladed weapon.

“Naisip ko rin kasi baka po saksakin ako dahil may matulis siya lagi sa kanyang bag, may ice pick, kaya di na ako nagsukol eh,” Bron said.

(I also thought he might stab me because he always carries something sharp in his bag, like an ice pick, so I didn’t fight back.)

Chan, for his part, said that he is willing to help the victim if he decides to pursue the filing of charges against the suspect.

