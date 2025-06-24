Maxim rider robbed in Toledo City; suspect nabbed in 5 minutes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 37-year-old man was arrested after robbing a 49-year-old Maxim rider in Barangay Talavera, Toledo City, around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

The suspect was identified as Rodaive Asintesta Belleza, single, and a resident of Langtad, Naga City.

Meanwhile, the victim was identified as Jamerito Abrasada Paired, married, and a resident of Sitio Kimba, Barangay Cansujong, Talisay City.

Maxim is a motorcycle ride-hailing mobile application.

According to the investigation, Belleza booked a ride using the Maxim app and was picked up by Paired at the South Bus Terminal in Cebu City. The victim initially transported the suspect to his requested destination at the tricycle terminal in Tabunok, Talisay City. However, upon arrival, Belleza instructed the rider to proceed further to Campo 1, also in Talisay City.

While en route, the suspect declared a hold-up and ordered the victim to bring him to Barangay Dumlog in Toledo City.

Upon disembarking in Dumlog, the suspect allegedly took ₱100 from the victim and threatened him not to report the incident to authorities.

Despite the threat, the victim was able to seek help from police officers on beat patrol in Barangay Sangi, Toledo City. The responding officers quickly alerted other units in the vicinity.

Less than five minutes after the report, personnel from the Toledo City Police Station apprehended the suspect. A revolver and illegal drugs were confiscated from his possession.

Belleza is currently detained at the Toledo City Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges in court.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP