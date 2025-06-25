NBA Draft: Flagg expected to be taken first by Dallas

NEW YORK, United States — Versatile US college teen star Cooper Flagg is expected to be selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

The Mavericks nabbed the first pick after winning last month’s NBA Draft Lottery and are expected to take Flagg, an 18-year-old American who played last season for Duke University before opting into the draft.

Flagg was a consensus pick as the top US college player last season, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots a game for the Blue Devils, who lost to Houston in the semi-finals of the national college tournament.

“It has been amazing,” Flagg said. “It has been a blur since the end of the season, getting the training, but it has been exciting.”

Flagg would be the second-youngest player taken first overall after LeBron James in 2003 and James, now a four-time NBA champion, says of Flagg — “I think he’s going to be amazing.”

On his podcast, James said Flagg, “wants to be great. He had a hell of a year at Duke. A guy that can do so many different things out on the floor. Can play with the ball, can play without the ball. His jump shot is going to continue to get better. Super athletic, quick second jump.”

Flagg, a versatile playmaker, stands 6-foot-9 (2.06m) and weighs 225 pounds (102kg). He made his only pre-draft team visit to see Dallas and would be the first player from Maine drafted since 1984.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from or if people believe in you,” Flagg said. “You have to believe in yourself.”

Flagg could be just the player Mavericks fans need to put aside the memories of Dallas trading star guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis last February.

‘An incredible thing’

He would be the third number one pick on the Mavs’ roster alongside Davis and Kyrie Irving, who is recovering from knee surgery. Add coach Jason Kidd and veteran guard Klay Thompson to the mix and Flagg has a deep base of support, James said.

“These guys, they can give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be,” James said. “I think it will be an incredible thing to have that type of presence, type of leadership, type of just basketball IQ and knowledge around him every single day.”

San Antonio is set to select second, followed by Philadelphia, Charlotte, Utah, Washington, New Orleans, Brooklyn and Toronto.

Phoenix has reportedly obtained the 10th overall choice from Houston in a trade for star forward Kevin Durant, but since the deal cannot be completed until next month, Houston might make the actual selection but do so at the direction of the Suns as part of the blockbuster deal.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who captured a first NBA crown on Sunday, have the 15th and 24th first-round picks.

The Portland Trail Blazers have the 11th pick. They have made a deal with Boston for 35-year-old guard Jrue Holiday, ESPN reported, sending Anfernee Simons and two second-round draft picks to the Celtics.

Holiday spent four days with Portland in 2023, obtained in a deal that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee before being shipped to Boston, where he won a second NBA title last year.

