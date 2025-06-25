CCLEX toll hike starts July 1, up by 11%

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Driving through the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) will cost more starting July 1, as new toll rates hike kick in with an average 11-percent increase across vehicle classes.

The Local Toll Regulatory Council (LTRC) has approved the adjustment, which will be implemented in phases and comes with a provisional discounted rate for the first months of implementation, according to the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC).

READ: Historic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway opens today

Under the new LTRC-approved matrix:

Class 1M (motorcycles 110cc to 399cc): P68

Class 1 (cars, jeeps, pick-ups, small vans, and motorcycles 400cc and up): P107

Class 2 (light trucks, buses, and high-roof vans): P214

Class 3 (heavy trucks, multi-axle trailers): P321

To ease the transition, CCLEX will implement discounted toll rates beginning July 1:

Class 1M: P65

Class 1: P100

Class 2: P200

Class 3: P300

Compared to the initial 2022 toll rates of P90 for Class 1, P180 for Class 2, and P270 for Class 3, the new full rates reflect an 18.9 percent increase for Class 1, 18.9 percent for Class 2, and 18.9 percent for Class 3.

However, with the discounted rates in place, the effective increase stands at around 11 percent for Class 1 (P100 vs P90) and exactly 11.1 percent for Class 3 (P300 vs P270).

The toll adjustment, according to CCLEX management, follows a biennial review mechanism that considers the need to recover construction costs, especially those incurred during the pandemic and the aftermath of Typhoon Odette.

“We sincerely thank the public for their continued support. These toll adjustments are necessary to maintain the high standard of service and safety that motorists expect when using the expressway,” CCLEX said in a statement.

This is the first official adjustment since CCLEX opened to the public in 2022.

Back then, toll rates were set at:

P90 for Class 1

P180 for Class 2

P270 for Class 3

The inclusion of Class 1M vehicles, motorcycles from 110cc to 399cc, is a new addition to the toll matrix.

Previously, only motorcycles with an engine capacity of 400cc or above were allowed on the expressway. CCLEX noted that they have since installed the necessary safety systems to accommodate these smaller motorcycles.

Pedestrians and cyclists, however, continue to enjoy free access via the expressway’s dedicated lanes.

CCLEX, the 8.9-kilometer iconic bridge connecting Cebu City and the municipality of Cordova in Mactan Island, remains the country’s longest and tallest bridge structure. Since its full opening to motorists, it has become a vital transport link and a symbol of post-pandemic infrastructure resilience.

CCLEX officials have yet to announce when the full toll rate without discounts will take effect.

For now, motorists are advised to take note of the new provisional rates and plan their travel budgets accordingly.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP