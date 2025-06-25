Seafaring: Cebuana graduate out to prove there’s space for women at sea

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law Shane Selloria, 21, plans to chart her own path in a profession long dominated by men — seafaring.

Selloria, who has just recently graduated from a Marine Engineering course, aims to someday see the world as a seafarer.

As she strives to make this a reality, she continues to persevere and to hopefully succeed in this profession and show the world that strength, determination and passion is not only limited to one’s gender.

Selloria is from Barangay Tuyan, Naga City in southern Cebu, but she currently lives in Alumnus, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

As an only child, she grew up with the unwavering support of her family. Even as a young girl, she already showed signs of the person she would become.

“Ever since I was young I’ve been someone who’s curious, independent, and an explorer,” she said.

Despite this, many were still surprised when she took the challenge many would consider unconventional for a woman — that is when she enrolled in a seafaring course.

Inspired by her father

Selloria didn’t just pursue this career for herself. She also carried the dream of someone close to her heart—her father.

“The person who influenced me the most is my dad because he is a marine engineering graduate,” she shared.

“However, my mom didn’t allow him to continue to pursue his career. That’s why since I was very curious about life at sea and his profession, I decided to pursue it on his behalf. Now I am the one continuing and fulfilling his dream of becoming a seafarer,” she said.

Mixed Reactions

When she first told her family and friends about her career choice, reactions were mixed.

“Some were supportive, while others had doubts,” she said. “Maybe they were worried for my safety, or questioned if it was too hard for a girl like me.”

This, however, made her more determined to pursue her dream.

Her determination won her parents support for her endeavor, seeing her passion to succeed.

Still, the challenges didn’t stop there. From the physical demands of training to the pressure of having to constantly prove herself, Selloria admits it has not been easy.

“Sometimes people underestimate me just because I’m a girl. There are moments when I feel like I have to work twice as hard to be seen equally,” she said.

She rises above the stereotypes by showing up, giving her best, and not letting negative comments define her.

“Every time I accomplish something—even small wins—it’s proof that women do belong in this industry,” she said.

Her first time on a ship

One of her most memorable experiences came during student training—her first time aboard a training vessel. That day confirmed what she already believed: this dream was becoming a reality.

“It’s one of the most memorable moments during my student days,” she said. “We had our first shipboard familiarization. It was my first time stepping on a real training vessel and I remember feeling excited and nervous at the same time.

“I still recall how heavy the coveralls felt, how huge the engine room was, and how real everything suddenly became. That day made me realize that this dream is slowly turning into reality. It was the moment I told myself, this is really it—I’m going to be a seafarer someday,” she said.

What keeps her going

When things get tough, she stays grounded by remembering her purpose.

“I want to look back one day and say I made it through, even when it was hard,” she said. “I also want to inspire other girls to chase their goals, no matter how unconventional.”

And her dreams don’t stop at just joining a crew.

“Of course, who doesn’t want to be a licensed officer? Eventually a ship captain,” she said. “I want to travel the world, gain experience, and later on, maybe even teach and mentor aspiring seafarers—especially women.”

Overcome gender stereotypes

Even now, she still encounters bias and stereotypes, especially around physical tasks.

“There are still instances of unfair treatment towards women,” she said. “Sometimes people assume women can’t perform physically demanding tasks. But I believe that with the right training, both men and women can perform equally. What really matters is skill, not gender.”

And that’s exactly what Selloria continues to prove—one ship, one lesson, one challenge at a time —

one step at a time until the dream becomes a reality.

A message to girls who dream

To girls who dream of the sea, she offers this message:

“Don’t let fear stop you. It won’t be easy, but I promise it’s worth it. Be brave, stay grounded, and never forget your purpose. You are more capable than you think.”

On this International Day of the Seafarer, Law Shane Selloria is a reminder that courage can sail beyond tradition—and that the future of the maritime world includes women with dreams as deep as the ocean.

