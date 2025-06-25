Discipline remains a key concern in BanTal – CCTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Road discipline remains a key concern in the Banilad-Talamban (BanTal) area as traffic volume and violations continue to pose challenges to traffic enforcers, motorists, and truck drivers.

Lawyer Kent Francisco Jongoy, assistant head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said a truck ban is currently being enforced in the BanTal area under City Ordinance No. 1340, which regulates the movement of trucks and trailers there and in other parts of the city.

However, after a recent legal and technical review by a team under Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr., it was found that BanTal is “not specifically mentioned” in the list of around 20 roads covered by the ordinance.

Because of this, Jongoy said CCTO recommended the enforcement of a truck ban shortly before reaching BanTal area, to stay within the legal limits of the ordinance.

He said this will also allow drivers to decide whether to pay the required fees under the ordinance or wait just in nearby areas like gas stations during the implementation of the truck ban.

“If we intercept trucks before entering the BanTal area, it gives them the option to pay the necessary fees or wait at nearby facilities such as gasoline stations,” he said.

However, Jongoy noted that this option can be costly for truck operators since they often have to leave their engines running.

Citywide truck ban

Earlier, Racquel Arce, the CCTO head, said that stricter citywide truck ban, that will especially include garbage trucks, delivery vehicles, and large cargo trucks, will take effect on June 23.

“Dili lang ni sa BanTal. Tibuok syudad na ni. Ipaabot nato ang strict enforcement of the truck ban sa entire Cebu City,” she said.

(This will not only be in BanTal. This is for the entire city. We will implement the strict enforcement of the truck ban in the entire Cebu City.)

Jongoy said that road safety and efficiency is expected to significantly improve if drivers comply with traffic laws.

“Dali ra kaayo ta makaabot kung walay magpa-badlong, walay road crash, ug kung kita tanan motuman sa lagda sa kadalanan,” he said.

(We will reach our destinations the soonest possible time if there are no traffic violators, no road crash and if we all comply with traffic regulations.)

Dedicated motorcycle lane

Moreover, Jongoy said that CCTO is considering the possibility of setting up dedicated motorcycle lanes in BanTal area since motorcycles account for approximately 60 percent of the vehicles there.

He pointed out that frequent lane swerving by motorcycles has become a major cause of traffic congestion and safety hazard in the area.

Based on a study by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the volume of vehicles passing through the BanTal corridor is estimated to be around 65,000 between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., with numbers potentially rising to 80,000 during afternoon peak hours.

Discipline zone

Meanwhile, Arce said that the implementation of traffic rerouting in Bantal is part of a broader effort to make the are into a “discipline zone.”

“Kung nakabantay mo, two weeks nami nga nag-deploy ug personnel diha sa BanTal — that’s Banilad, Talamban, Pit-os. Gitawag gyud na nato nga discipline zone, diin tanang balaod sa trapiko sa Sugbo atong hugtan dihang dapita,” Arce said.

(If you have noticed, its been two weeks since we deployed personnel in BanTal – that’s Banilad, Talamban, Pit-os. We are calling it a discipline zone, wherein all traffic laws in the City will be strictly enforced there.)

Under the rerouting scheme, all modern and traditional PUJs bound for Tintay will no longer be made to pass through the Talamban Gym junction during the rush hours, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From the Talamban Road, they will instead be required to turn right at Highway 77, skip the gym junction, exit near the barangay hall, and proceed directly to Tintay.

Arce reported improvements in the traffic flow with the implementation of the rush-hour no-left-turn rules and the prohibition against illegal parking and the unauthorized habal-habal terminals along the corridor.

She said that they will continue to monitor the progress of the rerouting scheme and truck ban and implement further refinements if needed.

