cdn mobile

Iran hangs 3 men accused of spying for Israel – judiciary

Agence France-Presse June 25,2025 - 02:55 PM

Iran hangs spies

People attend a gathering to support Iran’s Armed Forces, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, June 24, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

TEHRAN — Iran said Wednesday that it executed three men accused of spying for Israel, the day after a truce between the two countries came into effect.

“Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, who attempted to import equipment into the country to carry out assassinations, were arrested and tried for… cooperation favoring the Zionist regime,” the judiciary said, referring to Israel.

“The sentence was carried out this morning… and they were hanged.”

READ: 

Iran executes man convicted of being spy for Israel – judiciary 

Singapore hangs 4th person in three weeks

China says ex-engineer to be executed for spying

 

The executions took place in Urmia, a northwestern city near the border with Turkey, the judiciary said, sharing photos of the three men in blue prison uniforms.

Tehran regularly announces the arrest and execution of agents suspected of working for foreign intelligence services, including its arch-foe Israel.

After the Iran-Israel war erupted on June 13, Tehran vowed swift trials for people arrested on suspicion of collaborating with its arch-foe.

It carried out executions of men accused of being Mossad agents on both Sunday and Monday.

Iran is the world’s second-most prolific executioner after China, according to human rights groups, including Amnesty International.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: executions, Iran, spy
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.