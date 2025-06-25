Pam frustrated over Gwen, her team’s lack of cooperation in transition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the official transition draws near, Governor-elect Pamela Baricuatro once again called out outgoing Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for the lack of cooperation from the provincial government.

Baricuatro on Wednesday, June 25, said her team had yet to receive documents needed for the transition from Garcia’s office.

This time, she took it to social media to air out her frustrations.

“This is to inform the public that until now, wala pay formal nga turnover of records sa Transition Team ni GPB (Governor Pamela Baricuatro) from the office of the outgoing Governor,” Baricuatro said.

(This is to inform that the public that until now, there is no formal turnover of records by the Transition Team in GPB (Governor Pamela Baricuatro) from the office of the outgoing governor.)

This isn’t the first time Baricuatro has voiced frustration over what she calls a lack of transparency in the transition process.

Despite the setback, her camp assured that they would be preparing to hit the ground running on Day 1.

A formal turnover ceremony has already been scheduled, even if Garcia does not attend, her team announced in a separate press release.

The new administration also promised that the delivery of basic services would not be disrupted.

A coordination meeting with the Cebu Provincial Office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to take place in the coming days, Baricuatro said.

“We are doing our best to ensure continuity of service at the Capitol despite all the challenges facing this transition,” she said.

As she prepares to take the reins of the Capitol, Baricuatro also called on public servants and stakeholders to work together for a smoother shift in leadership.

“The path forward is clear—genuine service, clean governance, and unity for all Cebuanos,” she added.

Additionally, she bared some of her plans during the first days of her governorship, which includes an executive briefing with department heads this July 3.

During the session, key updates and assessments on Cebu’s major governance pillars—including economic, social, environmental, disaster risk, and institutional sectors—will be formally presented to the new administration.

