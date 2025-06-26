GAC Motor Cebu rolls into A.S. Fortuna with a promise

Autocentral Group, in partnership with GAC Motor, has officially opened its newest dealership along A.S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City.

GAC Motor delivers not just premium vehicles, but a personalized ownership journey. It’s a promise of quality, service, and satisfaction.

But while the news of a brand-new showroom might seem like just another dealership launch, this one’s got a story that goes beyond the display floor. It’s not about building more. It’s about building better, especially when it comes to customer service.

A Full Experience That Begins and Ends with You

Now the 18th dealership under the Autocentral Group, the newly launched GAC Motor Cebu isn’t just a business expansion, it’s a reflection of a deeper commitment to customer care. As the group celebrates its 20th anniversary, Autocentral President Mr. Brian Chua emphasises their long-term mission: to be the most trusted mobility partner in the country by focusing on quality, reliability, and building customer-first relationships that last well beyond the purchase.

“The way we do things is we look at the balance, the mix. Very importantly, we look at the quality and reliability of the brands [we work with]. Both GAC and Astara’s core values align with us, which is customer first. So what we do, when we open a dealership, it’s with a very long term view.” Chua mentioned this in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital. The expansion fits perfectly into Autocentral’s mission of being the best mobility partner in the Philippines, placing real weight on how customers are cared for from day one and well into their ownership journey.

Sales Director of GAC Motor, Mr. Bryan Bermudez, shares that the entire dealership experience is designed to deliver full customer satisfaction. “We’re guided by a a global-sales satisfaction training, where it covers everything, from how well our team knows the cars, to how we handle your payment, to how your vehicle is turned over, and even how your after-sales needs are managed,” he shares.

This is where GAC stands out from the rest. While many dealerships focus on closing a sale, GAC sees the customer journey continuing beyond that. “We’re not just a showroom or a service outlet. We are a space where people can build relationships with us, have a conversation, grab a coffee, and feel at ease,” Bermudez added.

Quality Over Quantity

With a lineup of six diverse models catering to different life stages, GAC Motor delivers not just premium vehicles, but a personalized ownership journey. It’s a promise of quality, service, and satisfaction. While many automakers race to build more outlets, GAC Motor takes a different approach. For Cebu and the wider Visayas region, the focus isn’t on putting up pop-up stores just for visibility. It’s about ensuring that each dealership delivers consistently high-quality service.

“Our expansion comes from within our existing dealership network,” says Bermudez. “This ensures alignment with GAC’s vision and maintains a high standard for customer experience. Familiarity with the brand process and philosophy leads to better service.”

GAC is also gearing up for more exciting offerings in the future. With a hybrid model already in the lineup, an electrified vehicle is set to be introduced toward the end of the third quarter. It’s a move that signals their commitment to innovation, but still, without losing sight of who matters most: the customer.

For Autocentral and GAC Motor, Cebu is not just another market to tick off. It’s a community they’re eager to grow with, one relationship at a time.

For more information and showroom appoointment folow the official Facebook page of GAC Motor Cebu.