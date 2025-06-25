Makati City opens PH’s first animal care facility

MANILA, Philippines — Makati City has opened the first animal care facility in the Philippines, which aims to promote animal welfare and a pet-friendly environment.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay led the opening of the new animal care facility located at Sultana St. in Barangay Olympia on Tuesday.

According to Binay, the animal care facility serves as a milestone in her administration’s “commitment to promote animal welfare and foster a safe and pet-friendly environment.”

“We are honored to be the first local government unit to open this facility, which is dedicated to the care and protection of animals,” Binay was quoted as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

“With this facility, we hope to promote greater awareness for animal welfare and promote a culture of care, love, and concern for them in our homes and in our communities,” she added.

Animal care facility

The Makati local government unit said the city’s newly built animal care facility houses a consultation room, two surgery rooms, two recovery rooms, two food preparation rooms, and ventilated rooms with cages distributed across two levels.

The facility also covers services, such as free consultations every Monday, free vaccinations, and deworming with the first dose provided free and subsequent doses at a rate of ₱30.

Other services also include microchipping from Tuesdays to Fridays, as well as free spaying and castration on a pre-scheduled basis.

The Makati local government likewise said that the animal care facility will also serve as the office of city’s veterinary services department, “which handles the issuance of certifications such as meat handler’s licenses, veterinary inspection certificates, and veterinary health certificates for pet travel.”

‘Be responsible pet owners’

According to Binay, stray animals in Makati City will also be put up for adoption, as she emphasized the importance of responsible pet ownership.

“We want to encourage Makatizens to be responsible pet owners and treat them humanely,” Binay said.

“With the services that we offer, there should be no reason for neglecting their pets. Being a responsible pet owner also means being mindful of one’s responsibilities in a community,” she pointed out.

The mayor also said that Makati has a working partnership with the animal shelter Animal Kingdom Foundation as well as with the veterinary clinic,Biyaya Animal Care for their animal welfare initiatives.

Binay will end her term as Makati mayor in June this year. She will be replaced by her sister, outgoing Senator Nancy Binay, who was elected to the position in the midterm elections last May.

