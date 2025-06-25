Cebu City: Jealous man jailed for punching partner, call center agent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A jealous man was arrested for allegedly physically and verbally abusing his live-in partner — a call center agent.

The abuse allegedly happened in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City in the early morning of June 25.

The man remains detained at the police station as his live-in partner is determined to file a complaint against him.

According to authorities in their initial investigation, the suspect, who is unemployed, and the victim had allegedly a longstanding history of domestic conflict, often triggered by the former’s jealousy over his partner’s night shift schedule.

“Dugay na silang nagpuyo ug mag sigeg away tungod sa selos sa bana,” police said.

(They’ve been living together for a long time and constantly fight because of the husband’s jealousy.)

The police also noted the challenges faced by the victim as the family’s sole breadwinner.

“Naa sila’y usa ka bata. Unsaon man, kung motrabaho ang asawa kay pasagdan sa bana ang ilang anak.”

(They have one child. But when the wife works, the husband would not look after their child.)

The police also added, “Kapila na namo sila gi-alarma kay magsige sila og away.”

(We’ve been called multiple times due to their frequent fights.)

Despite previous incidents, the victim had reportedly refused to file a formal complaint. In one prior case, she sustained bruises to her face but she still chose not to press charges.

“This time, the abuse might have been more severe, which likely pushed her to finally have the suspect arrested and charged,” the police said.

Upon attempting to get a statement from the suspect, he refused to give a statement with Cebu Daily News Digital. / with Correspondent Paul Lauro

