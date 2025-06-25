Rukiya Anpo visits Badjao kids, treats them with yummy food

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Japanese kickboxing star Rukiya Anpo has won matches in the ring. Now, he is also winning hearts from one of Cebu’s most underprivileged communities.

On Tuesday, June 24, Anpo visited the Naba Badjao community in Barangay Mambaling, where he led a feeding program alongside fellow Japanese volunteers, a popular YouTuber and local Cebuano guides.

The group served more than a thousand Chickenjoy meals from Jollibee, bringing smiles to the faces of the Badjao children.

To add a personal touch, Anpo also shared Onigiri, a Japanese rice ball wrapped in dried seaweed, combining a taste of his culture with the local favorite.

The 29-year-old said the feeding idea came after watching YouTube videos showing the daily struggles of the Badjao people. Moved by their situation and inspired by their joy despite hardships, he felt compelled to help.

“I got emotional from today’s activity,” Anpo said through a translator.

“I came to the Philippines to study English, that was my main goal. But after my exhibition fight with Manny Pacquiao, I got to know more about the Philippines and how much people value charity.”

Anpo said his friend, Cebu-based Japanese YouTuber Mr. IKU-P, introduced him to videos about the Badjao community.

“I was inspired by how happy and content they are despite poverty. That’s something we rarely see in Japan,” he added.

Anpo noticed how much Filipino kids loved chickenjoy the food and figured it would be the perfect way to connect with them.

“My heart is full after hearing the kids say ‘Arigato.’ Watching their lives on YouTube is one thing, but being with them in person is something else. I’m really thankful to the Filipino people,” he said.

This isn’t Anpo’s first brush with fame. He’s a decorated martial artist in Japan, best known for winning the K-1 Super Lightweight title and the K-1 Welterweight World Grand Prix.

He became a global name after going toe-to-toe with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in a thrilling exhibition match last year that ended in a draw.

Anpo has a record of 27 wins, 14 knockouts, eight losses, and one draw in kickboxing, and he has a 1-1 (win-loss) record in MMA.

Denjei Osman, a member of the Naba Badjao community said that he is thankful for foreigners like Anpo who visits them and helps them.

According to Osman, many of their kids haven’t tasted Chickenjoy and Jollibee before, that’s why they are thankful to Anpo. Also, Osman believes that Anpo’s visit would allow more Japanese and foreigners to help the local Badjao community in the future.

