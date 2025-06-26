A passport to a FUNtastic adventure: Anjo World Theme Park debuts a magical around-the-world musical

Anjo World Theme Park has just taken its family-friendly magic to new theatrical heights with the premier of “Anjo: A World of Music, Magic, and Adventure” on June 21, 2025.

More than just a show, it is a move in positioning Anjo World Theme Park as a destination for immersive cultural storytelling, where guests don’t just enjoy the rides, they connect. NELSON JUDAYA MARKETING DIRECTOR, ANJO WORLD

This original musical production is more than just a spectacle, it is a heartwarming, high-energy celebration of world cultures, homegrown talent, and the spirit of joyful discovery.

A World of Music, Magic, and Adventure

“Filipino culture has to be promoted worldwide. This is one avenue for us to promote Filipino culture to the world, and we have a lot of local talents here… so this can be the staging point of their careers,” cites Chester Lim, the President of Anjo World Theme Park, during an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

Nelson Judaya, Marketing Director of the Anjo World Theme Park, echoed the sentiment and said, “More than just a show, it is a move in positioning Anjo as a destination for immersive cultural storytelling, where guests don’t just enjoy the rides, they connect. It’s a strategic investment in tourism, education, and community engagement—one that cements [Anjo World Theme Park] as a proud showcase of Filipino creativity and world-class production right here in Cebu.”

Judaya expounded that the production allowed them to extend the brand experience—from thrill to theater, and from fun to fulfillment—attracting not only local families but also domestic and international tourists in search of culturally enriching entertainment.

Running every Saturday, Sunday, and on selected holidays at 6:30 PM, the show redefines the theme park experience by turning an ordinary evening into an extraordinary journey of music, dance, and cultural wonder.

A Stage for Cebuano Excellence

At the heart of the musical is a heartfelt tribute to the creativity of local artists. Anjo World Theme Park has partnered with the UC Theatre Workshop Co., a dynamic ensemble of young thespians, dancers, and musicians from the University of Cebu, to bring this vibrant production to life.

Instead of outsourcing performances, the theme park has chosen to spotlight Cebuano talent, offering a unique platform for students and emerging performers to share their craft with a wider audience. The result is a homegrown show that feels both world-class and deeply connected to the local community.

From live musical numbers to intricately choreographed dances, every element of the production showcases a rich blend of professionalism and local pride. The costumes are imaginative, the transitions are seamless, and the energy is contagious, proving that exceptional entertainment can flourish when local talent is given the spotlight.

Anjo’s Global Quest Ends at Home

The show begins with a whimsical scene above the clouds, where Anjo—the park’s playful Angel mascot—embarks on a global adventure in search of the “ultimate playground.”

His first stop is Egypt, where he is warmly welcomed and introduced to the country’s rich cultural traditions. He then travels to Russia, where he encounters living Matryoshka dolls who invite him to join a spirited folk dance, showcasing the vibrancy of their heritage.

Next, Anjo heads to the United States, diving into the pulse of the streets and joining a high-energy hip-hop performance that celebrates creativity and self-expression. He then journeys to Italy, where powerful operatic voices greet him. He takes part in a captivating rendition of the classic Neapolitan song O Sole Mio, creating a fun and interactive moment with the audience.

Anjo’s most meaningful stop comes when he arrives in the Philippines. There, he meets Lola Nanay, a warm and nurturing figure who guides him through the vibrant traditions of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The stage transforms into a festive celebration of Filipino heritage, featuring reimagined performances of traditional dances such as Kapagapir, Sayaw sa Bangko, Tinikling, and Sinulog, all brought to life through a dynamic blend of folk and contemporary music.

In the end, Anjo realizes that the “ultimate playground” he’s been searching for isn’t a distant land. It’s right here in Cebu, where culture, heart, and community come together. The show concludes with Anjo inviting the audience onstage for a joyful photo session, creating a shared moment of celebration and leaving everyone with lasting memories and bright smiles.

For more information about this merry-filled spectacle, visit and follow the official Facebook page of the Anjo World Theme Park.