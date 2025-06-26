4Life Philippines elevates Visayas presence with new state-of-the-art Cebu office

4Life Philippines officially opened its impressive new Cebu office on June 21, 2025. Located on the ground floor of Johndorf Tower at Cebu Business Park, this state-of-the-art facility represents a significant upgrade, offering a more accessible and sophisticated space that underscores 4Life’s deepened commitment to the entire Visayas region.

Our new office symbolizes our commitment to our affiliates here in the Visayas area. It adds to the credibility of the company when they see that they have a great office; there’s infrastructure that supports the affiliates. EILEEN TAN-DARIO GENERAL MANAGER, 4LIFE PHILIPPINES

The grand opening ceremony was a vibrant and well-attended event, bringing together company leaders, dedicated affiliates, and esteemed guests from across the Philippines. This modern hub has been meticulously designed to streamline operations, provide a comfortable and efficient environment for product pickups, and serve as a central point for all consumer and affiliate needs.

A Symbol of Commitment and Core Values

Back in 2017, 4Life Philippines first opened its doors to Cebuanos. Due to its rapidly growing community and increasing demands, the company opted to relocate, aiming to provide greater convenience and even better service for its affiliates and consumers. Eileen Tan-Dario, 4Life Philippines General Manager, emphasized the significance of the new office, stating, “Our new office symbolizes our commitment to our affiliates here in the Visayas area. It adds to the credibility of the company when they see that they have a great office; there’s infrastructure that supports the affiliates.”

This expansion aligns with 4Life’s core mission, which revolves around being “the immune system company.” Their operations are firmly rooted in four key pillars:

Science : Ensuring they provide “best-in-class products” backed by patented research.

Success : Actively supporting their affiliates by offering efficient spaces and resources to help them thrive.

Service : Delivering timely compensation, prompt product delivery, and free nationwide shipping to guarantee customer satisfaction.

Satisfaction: Extending beyond business, this pillar includes their humanitarian arm, the Foundation for Life. In partnership with Gawad Kalinga, the Foundation recently donated 20 homes to less fortunate families with children, underscoring their commitment to supporting vulnerable sectors of society.

“Together Building People”: The Heart of 4Life

The philosophy of “together building people” is deeply embedded in 4Life Philippines’s culture. This principle means that individual success is inherently linked to helping others. When individuals experience positive health outcomes from 4Life’s Transfer Factor products, their flagship offering known for its ability to educate, boost, and balance the immune system, it naturally leads to word-of-mouth growth.

This ethical business model allows affiliates to achieve their personal goals by empowering others to reach theirs, fostering an environment where even newer members can achieve significant success. The new Cebu office stands as a tangible representation of this philosophy, providing a dedicated space where affiliates can connect, learn, and grow together, reinforcing the company’s commitment to their development and success in the region.

Looking Ahead: Innovation and Growth

The new Cebu office is poised to play a crucial role in enhancing 4Life’s presence and service in Cebu. Looking forward, 4Life Philippines is also celebrating its 19th-year anniversary in July 2025 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Manila. A major highlight of this celebration will be the exciting launch of their new product focused on longevity and anti-aging, featuring a key ingredient alongside Transfer Factor.

This innovation and the upgraded Cebu office further demonstrates 4Life’s commitment to its consumers to offer not only cutting-edge research and relevant health solutions for Filipinos but also offering the best for its community.

To know more about 4Life Philippines, follow them on their official Facebook page.