Villacarlos, Torcio bag medals in SEAKF Championships in Brunei

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana karatekas Alexis Nicole Villacarlos and Kelly Alexandrei Torcio made strong impressions in the recently concluded 12th Southeast Asian Karatedo Federation (SEAKF) Championships held in Brunei Darussalam.

Villacarlos earned a silver medal in the junior female kumite -66kg division, while Torcio secured a bronze in the junior female kumite -53kg category. The competition took place from June 17 to 19.

Overall, the Philippine team, represented by the Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation Inc., brought home one gold, one silver, and 11 bronze medals from the regional tournament.

The lone gold medal came from Davao’s Az Pamaybay, who edged Vietnam’s Phe Ngoc Thanh in the cadet male kumite -57kg finals.

Villacarlos advanced to the finals after defeating Indonesia’s Kirana Maheswari Ida Ayu in the semifinals but settled for silver after falling to Vietnam’s Huynh Kim Tien in the championship round.

Also representing Cebu was Jeremy Laurence Nopre, currently ranked No. 37 in the World Karate Federation (WKF) rankings.

All Cebuano karatekas were trained by veteran coach Rhodee Reynes Saavedra, who also serves as the chief of AUK Philippines.

Other AUK and national team members who competed in Brunei included George Emmanuel Manos, Rik Simon Macaya, and Kenneth James Econg.

The rest of the Philippine team’s bronze medalists were Aaleyah Magrata, Bem Natividad, Archail Monton, Johnzen David Resngit, Rebecca Cyril Torres, Bernardo Fresco III, Leonilo Banes III, Abdulhakim Abdulrakim, Richelieu Felipa, and Christopher John Cagandahan.

