2-hour fire hits riverside community below Mananga Bridge, Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A huge fire broke out in a riverside community below the Mananga Bridge in Brgy. Tabunok, Talisay City on Wednesday afternoon, June 25, which lasted over two hours and left dozens of residents homeless for the night.

Firefighters received the alarm at 2:11 p.m. in Sitio Mananga 2, Brgy. Tabunok located underneath the Mananga Bridge.

Since the fire hit the interior portions of the area, firefighters had difficulties accessing it.

Most of the structures were also made of light materials, enabling the fire to spread quickly.

By 2:50, fire officials raised it to Task Force Alpha, calling for backup fire engines and firefighters.

At first, most firetrucks and firefighters fought the flames from the Mananga Bridge. Eventually, they found other means to get inside the community.

“Medyo naglisud gyud mi (ug access sa area) tungod kay sudlunon siya unya naay sapa,” said Fire Officer 2 Mar Dee II Auxtero of the Talisay City Fire Office.

(We had difficulty because the fire site was located in the interior and there was also the river.)

It took them approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. By 3:45, they officially declared a fire out.

Fire investigators are still determining the cost of damages and the number of families affected as of this report.

Auxtero also said they will continue to verify reports on how and where the fire originated. This includes claims from witnesses believing that sparks flying off from welding activities landed on flammable materials.

“Amo gyud ning palawman nga investigation,” he said.

(We will be conducting a thorough investigation.)

