Cebu City pet registration: Why owners need to enlist their pets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is stepping up efforts to ensure every dog and cat owner registers their pets as part of its campaign to prevent the spread of rabies, reduce stray animal populations, and promote responsible pet ownership.

The city’s Division of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) reminds the public to comply with City Ordinance No. 2526 that mandates all pet owners to register their pets annually.

This rule applies not only to the general public but also government employees, following instructions from the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO), said DVMF head Dr. Alice Utlang.

As part of the Cebu City pet registration campaign, it conducted an education and information dissemination about the mandatory pet registration to protect public health by making sure pets are vaccinated and properly tracked.

“Our goal is to ensure all pets are vaccinated, healthy, and accounted for,” said Dr. Utlang. “This benefits not only the animals but the entire community by reducing health risks,” she added..-“

The registration fee is ₱200 per pet each year, covering essential veterinary services such as anti-rabies vaccination, deworming, and, when necessary, free spaying or neutering.

Registered pets also receive an official ID card, helping owners keep track of their pets’ vaccination status.

Based on the latest data gathered on June 24, the city had successfully registered 201 pets during the campaign. Veterinary services reached 189 vaccinated animals and 36 spayed or neutered pets.

In the meantime, the DVMF urged pet owners to avail of veterinary services available at City Hall, and in barangays like Pamutan and Ermita, and through home and office visits.

While some pet owners remain hesitant or unaware of the registration requirement, Dr. Utlang said they will do their best to reach these owners.

She also reminded residents of the consequences of ignoring the Cebu City pet registration mandate.

“It’s time to register your pets and comply with City Ordinance No. 2526, the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) 8485, and the Rabies Act 9482. If you are a citizen or resident of Cebu City, you must follow the law. Otherwise, expect a penalty of ₱2,000 per pet,” she added in Cebuano, quoting provisions found in the ordinance.”

Social media users have responded positively. One commenter encouraged others, saying,

“Magparehistro na mo, para malikayan ang multa, ug para pud protektado atong mga pets.”

(Register now to avoid the fine and to protect our pets.)

Meanwhile, the registration campaign continues at Plaza Sugbo until Friday, June 27, offering residents more chances to register their pets conveniently.

Registering pets not only helps owners avoid penalties but also provides access to free veterinary services that keep both pets and the community safe, said Utlang..

“Pet registration is not just about rules, it’s about responsibility, by registering your pets, you help protect your family, your community, and the animals,” she added..”

