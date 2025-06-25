Probe starts on disposal of medical wastes in Brgy. Libjo, Tabogon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The local government of Tabogon in nothern Cebu has asked representatives of the medical laboratory in Bogo City, that is believed to be behind the disposal of medical wastes in Brgy. Libjo, to appear during their Sangguniang Bayan session on Friday, June 27.

Tabogon Mayor Francis Salimbangon said that three individuals, who are willing to provide information on the illegal dumping of the medical wastes, will also be present during the session.

“Ipa-attend nato ang responsible, atoang ipawatag to explain ngano, unsay nahitabo? Allegedly lang, dili pa gyud ta kasulti kay dili pa man na nga final report pa,” said Salimbangon.

(We are asking those responsible [for the illegal disposal of the medical wastes] to attend [our session] to explain why, what happened? For now, we cannot say with certainty that they did it because our report is not yet final.)

Medical wastes

Residents of Brgy. Libjo found medical waste—consisting of used syringes, dialysis tubing, and blood collection tubes— dumped in a roadside lot on Tuesday morning, June 24. Most of the wastes were placed inside garbage bags while there were also those that were dumped in a grassy portion of the lot.

The area is located a short walk away from the town’s elementary and high schools.

Salimbangon said that the disposal of the wastes in Brgy. Libjo was “very alarming,” stressing on the health risks that this may cause on the community, especially the students.

Meanwhile, Salimbangon said that he already coordinated with the Tabogon Police Station for the conduct of an investigation that will identify the person/s responsible for the illegal disposal of the medical wastes in Brgy. Libjo.

Charges

He said that the police are close coordinating with town and barangay officials and the Tabogon Sanitary Health Office to collect evidences and trace the source of the medical wastes.

Salimbangon said that the medical wastes were already collected and secured by the barangay for use as evidence in the filing of charges against the responsible individual/s.

“Akoa gyud ni’ng pafilan og kaso kay dili bya gyud ni lalim, pataka sila og labay. Wala ta kahibaw nga ilang gilabay makatakod diay to og sakit. Mga bata didto mosuroy,” he said.

(I will be filing a complaint because what they did was very dangerous. We do not know if what they disposed there can cause diseases. Children pass in the area.)

Show-cause order

The Bogo City Government, for its part, will issue a show-cause order against the private medical laboratory believed to be responsible for the disposal of the medical wastes in Brgy. Libjo.

In a statement, the city government said that it already secured a copy of the police report as they also coordinate with Tabogon officials to secure a copy of their investigation report on the incident.

“We are currently coordinating with Tabogon officials to be furnished with a copy of their investigation report to sufficiently identify the responsible establishment,” the Bogo City Government said in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, June 15.

It further stated that the name of the medical laboratory was not mentioned in the police report.

“Once the clinic is identified, we shall be giving show cause order for them to explain their side.”

CDN Digital also sought the comment of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) regarding the incident, but was told they will entrust the conduct of the investigation to the LGU concerned.

