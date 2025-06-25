Ormoc squad eager to defend Visayas G-Hoops crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ormoc City’s Dream Big Basketball didn’t just show up in Cebu to compete—they etched their name in the Visayas G-Hoops Basketball Tournament’s history.

The young ballers from Dream Big pulled off a thrilling 53-50 victory over RJN of Talisay City to become the inaugural champion of the 13-under over the weekend at the old Sacred Heart School campus.

More than just a win, the hard-fought championship game marked a turning point for the team and possibly the start of a new chapter in grassroots basketball for Ormoc City.

Head coach Blaise Gomez Tadea called the experience unforgettable, especially after their grueling semifinal game that pushed the boys to their limits. Fascinatingly, Tadea considered their semifinals game win against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens, 54-48, a lot harder than their finals game.

“That semifinal was something else, it really tested us,” said Tadea.

“But more than just playing, what made this tournament special was the sense of connection. We met other players and coaches, shared moments, and grew together. This wasn’t just about winning; it was about growth, friendship, and community.”

RENEWED DRIVE

Now, with the title in hand, the team is already looking ahead with renewed drive. While nothing’s set in stone, Tadea says they’re eager to defend the crown next year and more importantly, continue growing.

“If everything aligns, we’d love to come back and go for another title,” he said.

According to Tadea, what kept the boys grounded and motivated throughout the tournament was their “why.”

“For some of them, it’s about their families. For others, it’s about representing Ormoc with pride or proving the doubters wrong,” he shared. “But above all, they played for each other. They knew they weren’t alone out there. That brotherhood was the fuel behind every hustle play and every comeback.”

Dream Big Basketball has been a fixture in Ormoc for several years now, but their identity has always gone beyond trophies. It’s about building character, discipline, and a culture of support—on and off the court.

“This program is more than just basketball,” Tadea said. “We’re here to develop good players, yes—but also good people. And hopefully, we inspire the next generation to dream big too.”

Riding high on their G-Hoops triumph, Dream Big is set to bring that same energy to the upcoming Junior Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) in Tacloban City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP