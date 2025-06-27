Filigree Living: Masterfully Crafted Homes for Life Between Cities

For many Cebuanos today, life is no longer lived in just one place. One moment they’re in Manila for a business meeting, the next in Clark for a weekend away. And yet, no matter how often they move between cities, what they look for is the same: a place they could call home.

New places bring new routines—but your home shouldn’t have to catch up. With Filigree, your second home doesn’t have to feel second best.

This is the kind of lifestyle that Filigree understands. For those who see Metro Manila or Clark as an extension of their lives, a second home with Filigree means having a space that offers familiarity no matter how far they’ve come or how long they’re staying.

The Luxury of Continuity

Filigree’s signature developments in Filinvest City, Alabang and Filinvest Mimosa Plus, Clark are designed with one thing in mind: lifestyle continuity. As a rising name in Philippine luxury real estate, Filigree recognizes that modern homeowners value more than aesthetics—they want spaces that are functional without needing to be adjusted to.

“Filigree properties are made to fit the lifestyle of individuals who value comfort and quality,” shares Filigree Head, Daphne Odra-Sanchez. “We create homes that are always in step with the way they live.”

With the architecture, location, and livability to support a lifestyle that values movement and stillness, Filigree offers homes that meet you exactly where you are. Because when you’re constantly moving between cities, the last thing you want is to feel like you’re starting over.

Your Retreats in the Metro

Filigree’s growing portfolio of properties spans key areas in Luzon, offering Cebuanos an ideal home option in locations that naturally align with their travel, business, and family routines.

In Filinvest City, Alabang, Filigree brings vertical living with a focus on nature and wellness.

Botanika Nature Residences is a low-density community that offers families a healthy environment surrounded by vast open spaces. Its second tower, Two Botanika, continues this approach with deeper balconies, offering a lanai-style living.

Just a short walk away is 1001 Parkway Residences, a high-rise development that brings together the energy of the city with the calm of a garden-inspired design. Ideal for those who want easy access to the city without giving up a sense of serenity.

Up north in Filinvest Mimosa Plus in Clark, Pampanga, Golf Ridge Private Estate offers a distinct kind of luxury—one deeply rooted in the rhythm of golf and nature. Overlooking the lush fairways of the Mimosa Plus Golf Course, this low-density vertical community was thoughtfully designed for those who seek everyday retreat in a golf-integrated environment. With panoramic views, expansive living spaces, and direct access to world-class golfing, Golf Ridge Private Estate is set to turn over by Q4 2025 and stand as a pioneer of refined leisure living in Central Luzon, blending elegance, wellness, and recreation in one seamless quiet luxurious lifestyle.

Beyond its signature developments in Alabang and Clark, Filigree has fully turned-over residences in Metro Manila’s most prestigious locations—each a testament to the brand’s craftsmanship and credibility. The Beaufort in Bonifacio Global City was a twin-tower masterpiece offering just four units per floor, ensuring space, privacy, and serenity in the heart of one of the country’s premier business and lifestyle hubs.

In the same southern corridor, Bristol at Parkway Place offered a sophisticated urban lifestyle with seamless access to offices, dining, retail, and leisure destinations.

For those drawn to suburban living, The Enclave Alabang stood out as an exclusive gated community along Daang Hari, thoughtfully designed for families seeking both tranquility and connectivity.

From vertical villages to garden towers, from urban residences to golf-side escapes, every Filigree development shares the same foundation: intelligent design, quality craftsmanship, and a deep understanding of what today’s homeowners are looking for.

A First Look in Cebu

To bring this experience closer to Cebu homeowners, Filigree, in partnership with City di Mare, is hosting an exclusive one-day preview on June 29, 2025, at Trattoria da Gianni, The Crossroads, Gov. M. Cuenco Ave, Cebu City, from 2 pm to 6pm. Join us for a closer look at how each home is thoughtfully designed to support and enhance a multi-city lifestyle.

New places bring new routines—but your home shouldn’t have to catch up. With Filigree, your second home doesn’t have to feel second best.

For more information, visit www.filigree.com.ph or follow Filigree on Facebook.