Woman dies after being run over by truck in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 41-year-old woman died after she was run over by a 10-wheeler truck along the national highway in Barangay Media Once, Toledo City, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at around 11:15 a.m.

The victim was identified as Mitchelle Padwelan Paragoso, single, and a resident of the said barangay.

Paragoso was riding a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Oliver Pescante Canlobo, a resident of Barangay Poog, Toledo City, when the incident occurred.

According to the Toledo City Police Station, the motorcycle was traveling from Barangay Sangi toward Barangay Poog when it crashed along the highway. Paragoso was thrown off the motorcycle and landed in the opposite lane, where she was accidentally run over by a passing 10-wheeler truck driven by Edelito Oxillar Planco Jr., 35, a resident of Barangay Magdugo.

Rescuers rushed Paragoso to the Toledo City Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The Toledo City Police Station placed the truck driver under custody pending the possible filing of charges.

However, Police Master Sergeant Nicanor Goc-ong later said that both parties had agreed to a settlement and would no longer pursue the case in court.

