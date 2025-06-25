Cabañero’s 42-point debut, heartfelt message moves SHAABAA chairman

CEBU CITY, Philippines — UAAP Mythical Five member Nic Cabañero didn’t just steal the show with a stellar debut—he also delivered an emotional message that left a lasting impression on SHAABAA’s top brass.

Cabañero exploded for 42 points to power Batch 2021-FADI to an 87–73 win over Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 in the SHAABAA Season 28 men’s basketball tournament. The victory improved their record to 3–2, placing them third in Division C.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers star also tallied 14 rebounds and three assists in a dominant double-double performance. Known for his all-around game and scoring prowess in the UAAP, Cabañero’s presence has instantly turned Batch 2021 into a serious contender.

But it wasn’t just the numbers that impressed SHAABAA Chairman Afshin Ghassemi.

After watching Cabañero’s post-game interview on the SHAABAA app, Ghassemi was struck by the 21-year-old’s humility and sincerity.

“I listened to the interview of Nic Cabañero. It was very heartwarming to hear him say he must play with humility in SHAABAA, and that he’s happy the league brings their batch together again,” Ghassemi said.

“Memories are relived through the kantsawan and the shared moments.”

Ghassemi praised the league’s ongoing mission to provide a space for Sacred Heart alumni to reconnect and bond through basketball.

“The SHAABAA board, the commissioners, MRB, media—everyone should feel proud that we’ve built a platform for alumni to reunite. Let’s celebrate these small wins, guys!”

Not many may know, but before heading to UST, Cabañero spent time at SHS-AdC and the University of San Carlos—two Cebu schools that helped shape his early career before he made his mark on the UAAP stage.

