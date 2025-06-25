Newly formed Cebu Greats nearly upset Pampanga in MPBL

CEBU, Philippines – Just two days after reuniting under a new banner, players under the newly-formed Cebu Greats made their presence felt in the 2025 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) season by pushing the powerhouse Pampanga Giant Lanterns to the brink on Tuesday, June 24, at the Gov. Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga.

Although Cebu fell short, 69–66, the newly revamped squad led by head coach Junthy Valenzuela nearly pulled off a massive upset against the former MPBL champions.

Pampanga appeared to be in control with a 68–61 lead and just 2:24 left on the clock. But the Greats refused to fold.

The newly-signed Jun Manzo ignited a late rally with a three-pointer followed by a fastbreak layup, slicing the deficit to just two, 68–66, with 44 seconds remaining.

Cebu’s momentum surged after Mark Meneses, one of few players retained from the disbanded Cebu Classic intercepted a pass from Jhaymo Eguilos with 19 seconds left.

Meneses dished it to a wide-open Paul Desiderio, who pulled up for a potential game-winning triple with 12 seconds to go, but his shot clanged off the rim, and Cebu Great’s last chance slipped away.

GRITTY EFFORT

Despite the shortcoming, the Greats, formerly known as the Cebu Classic, earned praise for their gritty effort, especially after a complete management overhaul and a midseason coaching change.

Pampanga improved to 13–4 and stayed among the league’s top five, while Cebu slipped to 4–13 and dropped to 23rd in the standings.

Manzo finished with 20 points, five rebounds, and six assists to lead Cebu Greats. Jan Jamon added 11 points, while several others made key contributions.

Allen Mina, a recent addition to Pampanga, led his team with 14 points. Larry Muyang chipped in 13 for head coach Dennis Pineda’s squad.

The Cebu Greats will return to action on July 3 when they face the Biñan Tatak Gel Beast Motorcycle GameX at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna. Biñan currently holds a 9–6 record, sitting at 15th place.

BOX SCORE:

Pampanga (69): Mina 14, Muyang 13, Clemente 9, Armenion 8, Eguilos 7, Lalata 6, Faa 5, Faundo 4, Binuya 3

Cebu (66): Manzo 20, Jamon 11, Meca 8, Martel 7, Quinahan 6, Desiderio 6, Manliguez 5, Ugsang 2, Adlawan 1

