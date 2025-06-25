VP Sara slams Palace for questioning her foreign trips

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday slammed the Palace for questioning her recent overseas “personal trips,” calling her critics “stupid.”

Duterte made the pronouncement in response to criticisms, particularly from the Palace, which recently questioned whether her trips were personal or for the country.

“Alam mo kasi, hindi kasi nila naiintindihan, sorry ah, hindi ko alam if sinasadya nila na ayaw intindihin o bobo lang yung nasa administration? I’d like to lean doon sa latter kasi sa lahat ng mga decision nila lately,” said Duterte in a media interview.

(You know, the thing is, they just don’t understand. Sorry, but I don’t know if they’re deliberately being ignorant or if the people in the administration are just stupid. I’d lean more towards the latter, because of all their recent decisions.)

“Ewan ko sa totoo lang talaga nahihiya ako as a Filipino na nanunood yung ibang bansa sa atin and ganito ‘yung estado ng… this is the state of the nation,” she added.

(Honestly, I don’t even know anymore. I just feel embarrassed as a Filipino, knowing that other countries are watching us, and this is the state of the nation.)

Personal trips

Duterte then explained that her office tagged her trips as “personal,” simply to clarify that her travels were funded by her own money and not the government.

She also denounced claims that she was simply on a holiday, explaining that she was still working overseas.

It was Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro who questioned Duterte’s recent overseas trips, even claiming that it may be violating her obligation to Filipinos.

More trips scheduled

Meanwhile, Duterte, in the same interview, said she has more “personal trips” planned in the coming months, particularly in South Korea and Kuwait.

Duterte said her trip to South Korea is on July 28 (the day of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address), but is currently on hold while her schedule is being finalized.

She is then set to travel to Kuwait on August 8.

Duterte only recently arrived back from Australia on Tuesday afternoon. Before this, the vice president was in Malaysia for what was also a “personal trip,” where she met with overseas Filipino workers.

She was also in the Netherlands in May for her birthday celebration to visit her father, and she also led a protest rally calling for his release.

