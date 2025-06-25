OSLP concludes successful 3-day sports leadership summit in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recently concluded Online Sports Leadership Program (OSLP) Summit 2025 in Mandaue City ended on a high note, drawing praise from both organizers and participants for its success and strong turnout.

Held over the weekend at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) campus, the three-day event gathered over 200 participants, including athletes, coaches, and sports leaders from both the public and private sectors. It served as a venue for meaningful exchanges on leadership, sports, and life.

SHS-AdC athletic director John Ralph Christopher Inot, one of the key local organizers, credited the collaboration among various groups and the Sacred Heart community for the summit’s success.

“To the founders of OSLP, you have built more than just a summit—you’ve created a powerful platform that brings together sports leaders, coaches, and personalities united by a shared commitment to learning, growth, and collaboration,” Inot shared in a heartfelt Facebook post.

He described the presence of former Olympians and international speakers as a major source of inspiration.

“The presence of the Olympians gave us a deep sense of hope and purpose. Their stories brought the summit to life and showed us the true spirit of sports leadership,” he added.

Among the keynote speakers were Arkendu Banerjee from Canada and A.J. Koikoi from Japan, who shared strategies on leading with purpose, building connections, and creating lasting impact through storytelling, networking, and systems thinking.

“While sitting at the back of the Virginia Chiongbian Theater, I was overwhelmed with gratitude for my team,” said Inot.

“It gave me a new perspective—not just on the summit’s success, but on the incredible value each of you brings to the SHS-AdC athletics department. Salamat kaayo.”

For Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal-Jimenez, now serving as Officer-in-Charge and Head of the Mandaue City Athletics and Sports Development Office, the summit was a labor of love despite the stress that came during the final stretch of planning.

“A few days before the summit, I honestly felt anxious. Things weren’t going smoothly, despite months of preparation,” she admitted. “But deep down, I knew this was never about me. This was about Mandaue, about the people behind Philippine sports, and the bigger purpose we all share.”

She also cited a lesson from the inspirational film Wind of Change, shown during the summit: “Never give up. Find a way to move forward. You’ve come too far to give up now.”

“That message resonated with all of us. We proudly hosted the OSLP Summit 2025 to unite coaches, athletes, and leaders under one call: Let us work together for the change we want in Philippine sports.”

The summit also featured appearances by OSLP founders Akiko Guevara, Coach Noli Ayo, and Stephen Fernandez, along with their fellow Olympians. Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann was also present and lent his support.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP