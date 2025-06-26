Mayor-elect Archival exits before Council OKs zoning ordinance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. quietly left the council session hall Wednesday, June 25, moments before the Cebu City Council approved on final reading a controversial revised zoning ordinance.

And his absence did not go unnoticed.

“We feel terribly betrayed by Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. and the BOPK, including my good friend, Vice Mayor-elect Tomas Osmeña,” said Bimbo Fernandez, head of the Pagtambayayong Foundation, who was seated inside the session hall alongside Carbon Market vendors and civil society groups.

“All we are asking for is to give us some time to review this ordinance para ma-review, para ma-discuss nato. The people are not even asking a disapproval, they are just asking to give us a chance to talk with you more. Unya karon ila na giapprobahan,” Fernandez said.

(All we are asking for is to give us some time to review this ordinance so that we can review it, so that we can discuss it. The people are not even asking a disapproval, they are just asking to give us a chance to talk with you more. And now they have approved it.)

Caught on the official livestream of the council’s final session, Archival was seen walking out around 1 hour and 57 minutes into the meeting, right after plaques were handed out to outgoing councilors.

Vendors, who had pinned their hopes on him, said he “left them hanging.”

“Daghan kaayo ni sila ron. And I am particularly… nag-object ko sa BOPK nga ni-approve sila without any objection, bisan objection na lang gamay, bisan question na lang wala. And especially sa Mayor-elect Nestor Archival nga niingon siya sa newspaper gahapon nga he will request a deferment, and he was not even there,” Fernandez added.

(There are many of them now. And I am particularly…I am objecting to the BOPK that they approved it without any objection, even a small objection, even they would just question it, nothing. And especially to Mayor-elect Nestor Archival who said in the newspaper yesterday that he will request a deferment, and he was not even there.)

“So I am terribly disappointed. The people are terribly disappointed. All I’m asking: ngano man gyud nga kinahanglan man ni approbahan karon? Gipahuwat tag dugay kaayo. They didn’t give us a chance to talk. At least we know now that we have been betrayed by the council, most especially by Nestor Archival and the BOPK councilors.”

(So, I am terribly disappointed. The people are terribly disappointed. All I’m asking: why they needed to approve it now? They let us wait for a long time. They did not give us a chance to talk. At least, we know now that we have been betraye by the council, most especially by Nestor Archival and the BOPK councilors.)

As the gavel struck to finalize the vote, Fernandez, vendors from CEMVEDCO, Carbonhanong Alyansa, and other groups stood up and walked out in silence.

“The third and final reading is the last breath sa among life ari sa Carbon (of our life here in Carbon),” said Maria Pino, president of the Cebu Coalition of United Vendors Association (CCUVA) in an earlier interview the day before.

They had pleaded for a deferment of the zoning ordinance until the new administration could thoroughly review it. Their appeal was “ignored.”

Pesquera: No betrayal, Carbon has long been commercial

The revised zoning ordinance, authored by outgoing Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, aims to update the city’s 30-year-old zoning law to align with the newly approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP).

She said the current zoning was outdated, and the ordinance was necessary to prevent Cebu City from losing access to key development funds and national projects.

“Even sa atong ordinance 1996, ang Carbon is already classified as commercial… If muingon ta nga institutional, government property, correct, but if muingon ta nga government, it’s the government offices. Mao na ang institutional—hospitals, schools. But in terms of public markets… Poblacion Pardo? That’s commercial. Labangon? That’s commercial. So what’s the difference between Carbon and those smaller public markets, which are already considered commercial?” Pesquera said in an interview on Wednesday.

Asked what happens if outgoing Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia vetoes the ordinance, Pesquera said, “We will see. But if ever iyang i-veto, then mahulog back to zero sila tanan. But I doubt, kay ang mga kapartido ni Mayor Garcia, they are in one—unanimous sila nga ni-support sa atong ordinance.”

(We will see. But if even he will veto it, then all will fall back to zero. But I doubt it, because the allies of Mayor Garcia, they are in one — their support for the ordinance is unanimous.)

Vendors question legal basis

Erwin Goc-ong of CEMVEDCO said they were misled about the true classification of the Carbon Market.

“Kung ang Carbon Market commercial siya, nganong ni-apply man si [private contractor] og zoning variance niadtong 2024? Nganong ni-apply man siya og zoning variance converting Carbon Market from institutional to commercial?” Goc-ong asked.

(If Carbon Market is commercial, then why did [the private contractor] applied for a zoning variance in 2024? Why did they apply for a zoning variance converting Carbon Market from institutional to commercial?)

He warned that reclassification risks full privatization of the historic public market.

“So nakita man gud namo nga kung pananglitan ma-commercial na, dili na ni amoa. Mapadayon na gyud ang pag-privatize sa tibuok Carbon Public Market,” he said. “Ang mahitabo mura mi og mga tawo nga gisulod og drum unya gisudlan ug tubig. Dili mi papahawaon hangtod kami na muingon para muhawa na mi.”

(So we saw that if this was for example made into a commercial, then this is not ours. All of Carbon Public Market will now continue to be privatized, he said. What will happen is that we the people seemed like we are placed in a drum and then water is placed in it. We won’t be asked to leave until we will say that we will just leave.)

Archival: CLUP was necessary; denies betrayal

Mayor-elect Archival, in an earlier interview before the session, defended the urgency of the CLUP and downplayed accusations of betrayal.

“Well, akong statement is… ang kining CLUP gi-studyhan na ni for three years. Dugay na kaayo na. Sobra pa gani. And there are so many things nga kinahanglan nato ni aprobahan because daghan kaayo mawa nato,” Archival said.

(Well, my statement is…this CLUP had already been studied for three years already. That has long been done. In fact, it has already been overly done. And there are so many things that needed to be approved because many of us will be gone already.)

“Regarding sa commercial, I would understand. Ako na na sila gipasabot nga ang kanang Carbon has been commercial because namaligya man ta. Commercial man na,” he said.

(Regarding, the commercial thing, I would understand. I have already explained that Carbon has already been commercial because we are selling there. That is commercial.)

On the betrayal accusations, he was blunt.

“Unsa man ako i-betray nila? Ako ingon, akong hangyoon si Kons Joy Pesquera nga i-delay nato na… but the betrayal, ngano gud tawon magsulti siya ana?” he said.

(What did I betray them? I said that I will ask Councilor Joy Pesquera that we will delay it…but the betrayal, why would they say that?)

Delos Santos: “It wasn’t intentional”

Meanwhile, outgoing councilor Mary Ann delos Santos, who ran for Congress under the BOPK, addressed questions regarding Councilor Archival’s absence during a recent session.

“Considering his schedule now, it’s very tight and hectic. I think he also has an equally important matter to attend to,” she explained.

When asked if Archival’s absence was intentional, she responded, “No, I don’t believe that.”

Delos Santos further addressed criticisms that the BOPK failed to object to the ordinance’s approval.

“The approval of the ordinance was very clear. As stated by the sponsor, everything is well-explained and articulated. All the safety nets are in place—if there’s anything the next council doesn’t like about its implementation, any ordinance can be amended. It’s a dynamic process. The next council can always register their issues or suggestions,” she said.

