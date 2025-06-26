Daily Gospel, June 26

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 26, 2025, which is the Thursday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, June 25

Daily Gospel, June 24

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 7, 21-29.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven.

Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name? Did we not drive out demons in your name? Did we not do mighty deeds in your name?’

Then I will declare to them solemnly, ‘I never knew you. Depart from me, you evildoers.’

Everyone who listens to these words of mine and acts on them will be like a wise man who built his house on rock.

The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and buffeted the house. But it did not collapse; it had been set solidly on rock.

And everyone who listens to these words of mine but does not act on them will be like a fool who built his house on sand.

The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and buffeted the house. And it collapsed and was completely ruined.”

When Jesus finished these words, the crowds were astonished at his teaching,

for he taught them as one having authority, and not as their scribes.

Source: Dailygospel.org