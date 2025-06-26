cdn mobile

HIMARS: PH, US soldiers to fire it in ‘Operation Lightning Strike’

By: Priam Nepomuceno - Philippine News Agency June 26,2025 - 07:52 AM

READY TO FIRE. An American HIMARS platform at the Crow Valley target range in Tarlac during the 2016 iteration of the "Balikatan" military exercise held in April that year. Philippine Army troops and their counterparts from the United States will fire the American-made HIMARS platform in the "Operation Lightning Strike," as part of "Salaknib" Phase 2 exercises in Nueva Ecija on June 30. (PNA file photo by Priam Nepomuceno)

MANILA, Philippines – Two High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) platforms and four premier attack helicopters of the United States, the AH-64 “Apache,” will take part in the “Operation Lightning Strike” of the Philippine Army (PA) and US Army Pacific (USARPAC) in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija on June 30.

This exercise is part of the ongoing “Salaknib” Phase 2 exercises between Filipino and American soldiers, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said in an advisory Wednesday.

“The PA through the Artillery Regiment and the USARPAC’s 25th Infantry Division will carry out a coordinated deep attack dubbed as ‘Operation Lightning Strike’ as part of the ‘Salaknib’ Phase 2 on June 30, 2025 within the vicinity of Palayan City, Nueva Ecija. Both armies will utilize four Apache attack helicopters and two HIMARS in the said training exercises, which will enhance interoperability and tactical proficiency in a controlled environment,” he said.

The AH-64 is described as a twin-engine attack helicopter with a top of 158 knots and is armed with a 30mm chain gun along with various rockets and missiles optimized for close-air support missions. It has a combat range of 260 nautical miles.

Meanwhile, HIMARS is a full-spectrum, combat-proven, all-weather, 24/7, lethal, and responsive, wheeled precision strike weapons system. HIMARS is designed to support joint early and forced entry expeditionary operations with high-volume destructive, suppressive, and counter-battery fires.

Dema-ala said the closing ceremony for “Salaknib” Phase 2 will take place on July 7 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, to be graced by Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido.

The “Salaknib” Phase 2 started on May 19.

“Salaknib,” which means “shield” in Ilocano, reflects the historical bond between the two nations dating back to World War II when Filipino and American troops fought side by side to defend freedom and democracy.

“Salaknib” Phase 1, which took place from March 24 to April 11, was the 10th iteration of the annual military maneuvers between Filipino and American troops. (PNA)

TAGS: Himars, Operation Lightning Strike, Salaknib
