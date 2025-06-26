Pacquiao ‘hungry’ for comeback after four-year layoff

LOS ANGELES, United States — Manny Pacquiao said Wednesday that his lengthy layoff from boxing has reignited his passion for the sport as he prepares for next month’s world welterweight title comeback against Mario Barrios.

The 46-year-old Filipino boxing icon faces World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Barrios in Las Vegas on July 19, four years after his last fight ended in defeat.

Pacquiao has reunited with long-time veteran trainer Freddie Roach for next month’s title tilt, and spoke to journalists on Wednesday as he worked out at the Hall of Famer’s Wild Card gym in Hollywood.

“Four years rest has been good for me,” Pacquiao said after showing off some impressive hand speed in an open pads session.

“I’ve been in boxing for so many decades, so it’s good for my body to rest for four years.

“Now I’m back, I’m hungry to fight again. I’m hungry to fight in a big fight like this. To work hard, have discipline, everything like that.”

“I’ve missed boxing. I feel like the passion, the fire in my eyes, working hard — it’s still there.”

Pacquiao said while his recovery times were now slightly longer, he had not noticed any drop off in his physical conditioning.

“I’m fast, I can move like I did before. I can run in the mountains with the young boxers, so I’m happy,” he said.

“I’m enjoying this training camp. There’s a couple of adjustments for bodily recovery. We have to control the body, give my body time to rest and recover.”

Pacquiao, who won 12 world titles in eight different weight classes during a glittering professional career that began in 1995, refused to be drawn on whether his comeback next month would be “one and done” or just the first step of a full-fledged return to the sport.

“It’s hard to say,” he said when asked about future bouts. “Now I’m back so one at a time, after this fight we can plan whatever we want.”

For some in boxing, however, Pacquiao’s return to the ring represents an unnecessary risk.

British promoter Eddie Hearn was the latest to cast doubt on the wisdom of the Filipino’s comeback earlier this month, predicting that the 30-year-old Barrios will be “too young and too strong” for Pacquiao.

Pacquiao smiled on Wednesday when asked for his response to Hearn’s remarks.

“Just watch on July 19th,” he said. “It will be a good fight.”

