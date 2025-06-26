cdn mobile

‘Habagat’ and ITCZ to bring scattered rains over parts of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency June 26,2025 - 08:40 AM

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – Two weather systems — the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the southwest monsoon (habagat) — will bring rain showers in several areas Thursday, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast over Kalayaan Islands due to the habagat affecting the western sections of central and southern Luzon.

The provinces of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental will also experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas continue to prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecaster Chenel Dominguez said the tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has no direct effect on any part of the country. (PNA)
TAGS: Habagat, ITCZ, Pagasa
