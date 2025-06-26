Expect fair weather in Cebu, but prepare for sudden showers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Expect sunshine in the morning and sudden rain by afternoon as Cebu continues to experience generally fair weather mixed with localized thunderstorms in the coming days, the state weather bureau forecast on Thursday.

In a weather outlook, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast that Metro Cebu and the rest of the province will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms until at least Sunday, June 29.

From June 26 to 29, temperatures are expected to range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius, with winds from the southwest to south at light to moderate strength and slight to moderate coastal seas, according to the Visayas Regional Services Division of Pagasa.

“Expect generally fair weather in the next 5 days over Cebu. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies pero high chance gyod ang moderate to heavy nga ulan due to thunderstorm particularly sa hapon ug gabii,” said Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan, in an interview on Thursday, June 26.

(Expect generally fair weather in the next 5 days over Cebu. Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, but there is a high chance of moderate to heavy rain due to thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon and evening.)

Cebu will not be directly affected by the southwest monsoon (habagat), which is bringing rain to Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.

However, it may still experience brief downpours or thunderstorms, particularly in inland areas during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Meanwhile, Pagasa is monitoring a tropical depression currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of 5 a.m., it was last spotted 1,045 kilometers west of Extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to the same speed while moving west at 10 kilometers per hour.

The weather bureau also noted that no major weather disturbances are expected to affect the Visayas, including Cebu, over the next few days.

But it warned residents to stay alert for possible flash floods or landslides in areas prone to these hazards, especially during severe thunderstorms.

Pagasa earlier said it expects 11 to 19 tropical cyclones to enter or form inside the PAR from June to November this year. /csl

