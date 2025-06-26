Umapad latest Mandaue barangay to be declared drug-cleared

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A total of 22 out of 27 barangays in Mandaue City have been declared drug-cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on the Barangay Drug Clearing Program.

The most recent barangay to receive the status is Barangay Umapad, which met all the requirements set by the committee. The declaration was made on June 24.

Previously classified as drug-affected, Umapad passed the evaluation criteria following sustained anti-drug efforts.

“Pasalamat ko karun nga ang struggle sa atoang BADAC focal ug PNP nga na-assign dinhi, ug sa mga warriors nato nga nitabang og trabaho. So, na-achieve gyud ang aim,” said Umapad Barangay Captain Reb Cortes in an interview on June 25.

With Umapad now cleared, 22 barangays in Mandaue have officially been declared drug-cleared.

“This means that 80 percent of Mandaue’s barangays are now drug-cleared — the highest percentage among highly urbanized cities in Cebu,” said Lawyer Ebenezer Daryl Manzano, head of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Office and Action Officer of the Mandaue City Anti-Drug Abuse Council.

The Regional Oversight Committee is composed of representatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Department of Health (DOH).

A drug-cleared status does not signify the complete absence of illegal drugs. Instead, it indicates that the barangay has complied with government standards, including the absence of drug pushers and identified drug personalities, and the implementation of rehabilitation and prevention programs.

In Umapad, 180 individuals had been on the PNP’s drug watchlist since 2016. Many have since moved away, while 59 were located and graduated from the Community Drug Rehabilitation Program. Cortes said they aimed to maintain the status by engaging individuals in sports activities and conducting regular drug testing.

The updated list of drug-cleared barangays in Mandaue includes Bakilid, Tawason, Subangdaku, Tingub, Paknaan, Casili, Opao, Tabok, Basak, Mantuyong, Canduman, Casuntingan, Cambaro, Ibabao-Estancia, Banilad, Cubacub, Guizo, Labogon, Pagsabungan, Cabancalan, Maguikay, and Umapad.

Only five barangays remain to be cleared. Of these, three are expected to undergo deliberation next month. Authorities are hopeful that Mandaue City will be declared drug-cleared city within the year.

“Optimistic ta. By the end of the next quarter, gusto ta nga mahuman na gyud ning lima. Naa lay duha ka barangay nga kinahanglan pa nato trabahuon, pero taas-taas pa man ang tuig,” said Manzano.

(We are optimistic. By the end of the next quarter, we would like that five will be completed. There are just 2 barangays that needed us to work on them, but the year is still long.)

