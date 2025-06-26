Gwen, Pam trade barbs over Capitol’s Legislative Building use

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The “war of words” between incoming Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and outgoing Governor Gwendolyn Garcia continues, this time over the use of the Provincial Legislative Building.

On Wednesday, June 25, Baricuatro took to Facebook to accuse Garcia’s administration of ordering several national government agencies to vacate their offices inside the four-story legislative building, allegedly to make way for Garcia’s personal office.

“It has come to our attention that the outgoing governor has requested the national offices of COA (Commission on Audit), Comelec (Commission on Elections), DAR (Department of Agrarian Reform), and the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) to vacate their respective offices in the legislative building, aiming to convert the space into her personal office under the Office of the Vice Governor,” Baricuatro wrote.

Gwen denies Pam’s claim

But Garcia fired back, vehemently denying the claim.

In an interview with CDN Digital, she said the Provincial Board (PB), which is based in the building, plans to renovate and rehabilitate the structure and had asked her to assist in relocating the affected agencies to the nearby Palace of Justice.

At the same time, Garcia took a swipe at Baricuatro’s recent claims.

“She keeps spewing dirt and venom without confirming the facts first,” she said.

“I’m not that cheap to actually have my office in the legislative building. If she had done her research well, she should know that I already have my own office, in my own company, in Oakridge,” she added.

According to Garcia, Vice Governor-elect Glenn Anthony Soco and the rest of the legislative body wanted to improve the structure, especially since the PB will soon be welcoming two new members from the lone district of Mandaue City.

“I never interfere with the affairs of the legislative, but when they asked for help and to make [the national government agencies] understand, I accepted it. And as far as I know, I am still the governor today,” Garcia said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The PB reportedly plans to utilize the second floor of the legislative building not only to provide more space for legislators, including House representatives from Cebu province, but also for other functions, such as a committee room to accommodate guests.

“We already met with the concerned government agencies and they agreed with the transfer,” Garcia said.

Responding to Garcia’s comments, Baricuatro stood by her claims and reiterated her concern about whether the outgoing administration had the authority to direct these offices to move.

“As the incoming governor, I will prioritize the welfare of our government operations and ensure that these offices remain accessible and functional. Any need for additional space should be addressed appropriately, without disrupting existing government agencies or incurring unnecessary inconvenience,” Baricuatro explained. /csl

