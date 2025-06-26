Seawoman from CDO shows how to have a successful seafaring career

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the world celebrates World Seafarers’ Day, KC Abigail Chin-Sood’s story serves as a beacon of inspiration for women everywhere who dare to challenge conventional norms.

A 36-year-old second officer on a product or crude oil tanker, KC Abigail Chin-Sood has spent almost 11 years navigating the highs and lows of a career at sea.

Growing up in Cagayan de Oro City in Misamis Oriental in the island of Mindanao, KC Abigail never envisioned herself in a seafaring role.

She had dreams of becoming a lawyer or even a pilot, but financial constraints led her to explore alternative paths.

Her father, a chief officer or a chief mate, played a significant role in inspiring her to follow in his footsteps. With his guidance and support, KC Abigail embarked on a journey that would take her across the globe.

Overcoming challenges

“I faced bullying and discrimination when I started out,” KC Abigail recalls. “People doubted me, saying I’d get pregnant and quit. But I used their words as fuel. My determination pushed me beyond my limits.”

Today, KC Abigail is a seasoned seafarer, responsible for navigation, medical care, and cybersecurity on board the ship. Her days are filled with passage planning, cargo operations, and managing the demands of a hectic work schedule.

Staying connected

KC Abigail’s work schedule is demanding, with rotations that take her away from home for months at a time.

“When we’re in port, my schedule remains the same, but our focus shifts to cargo operations. We handle the loading and discharging of crude oil. Our vessel transits across vast routes—from America to Europe, through the Mediterranean, and into Asia.” she said.

Despite the distance, she stays connected with her loved ones through video calls and messaging.

“It’s not always easy, but even a short message can bring comfort on tough days,” she said.

“I miss my family, especially my mama’s home-cooked meals,” KC Abigail admits. “But I know that my work is important, and I’m proud to be contributing to the global economy.”

KC Abigail said she had been married for 3 years now to another seafarer — a master mariner.

“One of the major challenges we face is the long distance relationship but we manage to keep our relationship healthy,” she said.

From deck hand to second officer

As she looks to the future, KC Abigail is focused on advancing her career and mentoring others. She’s currently pursuing her management-level course to obtain her higher license.

One of KC Abigail’s most memorable experiences was getting promoted from deck cadet to Second Officer.

“Every step felt like a reward for my hard work,” she said.

However, she also faced a heartbreaking moment when she lost her father during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As KC Abigail looks back on her journey, she offers words of wisdom to those interested in pursuing a career at sea.

“Life at sea is tough – you need to be strong mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Keep learning, and never settle for less. With determination and hard work, you can achieve whatever you dream of.”

For KC Abigail, being a seafarer is not just a job – it’s a passion that drives her to keep pushing boundaries.

“I’m proud to be a role model for young women who aspire to pursue careers in seafaring,” KC Abigail said. “I hope my story inspires them to chase their dreams, even if it means breaking down barriers.”

Message to seafarers

As she celebrates International World Seafarers’ Day, she sends a message to her fellow seafarers.

“Let’s keep doing what we do best – being the backbone of the global economy. Take care of your mental health, stay strong, and keep surviving.”

