DFA: 2nd batch of Filipino repatriates from Mideast to June 27 or 28

MANILA, Philippines — The second batch of Filipino repatriates from the Middle East is expected to arrive in the Philippines on Friday or Saturday, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega confirmed the information to the Inquirer on Thursday, adding that the group consists of 20 Filipinos from Israel.

“They could arrive tomorrow (Friday) or Saturday. Straight from Israel via Bangkok, maybe. [The Department of Migrant Workers is] in charge,” said de Vega in a text message.

The first batch of Overseas Filipino Worker repatriates from the Middle East—primarily from Israel, Jordan, Palestine, and Qatar—arrived safely in the Philippines on Tuesday evening.

They were welcomed by teams from the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, which provided financial assistance amounting to P150,000, along with airport support, including temporary shelter or onward transportation to their respective provinces.

Amid the tensions in the Middle East, the Philippine government has raised the alert levels in Israel and Iran to Alert Level 3.

Under Alert Level 3, all overseas Filipinos in Israel and Iran are urged to return to the Philippines.

Travel to both countries is highly discouraged due to the ongoing crisis and the closure of their airspace and seaports.

