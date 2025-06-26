PH embassy in US: Don’t give up your citizenship due to fake news

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino community in the United States (U.S.) was alerted by the Philippine embassy in Washington against false information circulating online on dual citizenship and travel restrictions for green card holders.

The embassy made it clear in an advisory posted on its Facebook page on Thursday that there have been no changes in U.S. government policies on the travel rights of dual citizens or lawful permanent residents.

“Please do not make legal decisions, such as renouncing your Philippine citizenship, based on social media content. Renunciation of Philippine citizenship is a serious, irreversible legal action,” it said.

The advisory came after Filipino immigrants raised concerns over misleading social media posts claiming that the U.S. government had imposed new policies on travel restrictions.

The embassy strongly discouraged the public from being swayed by unverified claims, especially those involving the renunciation of Philippine citizenship.

“We urge the Filipino community to verify information through official government sources, avoid sharing unverified content, and report false information to the platform where it is published,” the embassy added.

